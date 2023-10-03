Pax8 And Blackpoint Cyber Partner To Offer MSPs 24/7 Managed Detection And Response Platform

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND (October 3, 2023) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has announced its partnership with Blackpoint Cyber, a trailblazer in cybersecurity, offering a cutting-edge Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform. With Blackpoint Cyber's innovative MDR technology integrated into the Pax8 Marketplace, managed service providers (MSPs) gain access to a robust ecosystem that detects, isolates, and eradicates even the most sophisticated threats while responding to the most malicious incidents round-the-clock, 365 days a year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Blackpoint Cyber to the Pax8 Marketplace as a leader in the cybersecurity landscape,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Our collaboration with a leading vendor like Blackpoint Cyber enhances MSPs' capabilities, allowing them to deliver unparalleled, proactive security protection against evolving cyber threats.”

At the heart of Blackpoint's mission is a commitment to staying ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape for the benefit of its partners and their clients. Blackpoint Cyber is a leading provider of SOC (security operations centre) as-a-service, backed by its innovative MDR platform. Within Pax8's product offering, Blackpoint Response, aligned with cybersecurity frameworks like NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), delivers comprehensive coverage for consumers while simplifying security management for MSPs. This offering allows MSPs to focus on scaling their businesses, with Blackpoint handling the complex security backend. Additionally, Pax8 provides the Blackpoint Cloud security product, Cloud Response, both as a standalone solution and as part of the Response bundle, offering flexible options to meet diverse cybersecurity needs for any business.

“We are proud to partner with Pax8 to bring our MDR solutions to their cloud marketplace users. Cyberattacks are constantly evolving and we are committed to staying ahead of those threats by constantly scaling, innovating, and partnering with skilled teams like Pax8,” said Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber. “This partnership will allow MSPs to focus on their business while we take care of any potential threats.”

In November 2023, partners will be able to access Blackpoint Cyber's array of cloud products on the Pax8 Marketplace.

To learn more about Pax8 and Blackpoint Cyber, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s Favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is driven by the idea that every organisation should have access to nation-state-grade cybersecurity capabilities. Through its network of partners, the company brings a streamlined security stack, proprietary MDR technology, and the expertise of world-class analysts to businesses around the globe. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint uses hard-fought knowledge of attacker tradecraft to provide a SOC-as-a-Service platform that’s second to none. Committed to empowering MSPs, Blackpoint enables its partners to scale and grow through strong security that wins the unfair fight against cyber threats. To learn more, visit blackpointcyber.com

