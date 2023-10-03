Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Record EV And Hybrid Sales Show Kiwis Back Clean Car Discount

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Better NZ

A record 63% of light passenger vehicle registrations in September were EVs or hybrids according to the Ministry of Transport, showing that Kiwis are flocking to clean cars thanks to the subsidy, says a charity that is calling on political parties to keep the Clean Car Discount.

“Kiwis want to buy clean cars and the Clean Car Discount is helping them do it. Politicians need to back this policy, not scrap it,” says Rob Birnie of the Better New Zealand Trust, which is running the Don’t Pull the Plug campaign to save the Clean Car Discount.

Polling shows that New Zealanders from across the political spectrum back the Clean Car Discount, including both the rebate for low emission vehicles and the fee for high emissions vehicles. Kiwis want to go green, but the upfront price of an EV or hybrid can still be a challenge. The Clean Car Discount has helped over 150,000 people buy an EV or hybrid.

“Some of the politicians who are now pledging to scrap the Clean Car Discount used it themselves to buy an EV. Why should ordinary Kiwis be denied that opportunity?”

‘The Clean Car Discount is one of the most effective climate policies we have. Since it was introduced, the average emissions of new light passenger vehicles has plummeted 37% from 176g/km to just 111g/km.

“The Clean Car Discount is popular, it’s working, and it’s reducing emissions along with the amount New Zealand has to spend on imported oil. There’s no good reason to scrap the Clean Car Discount,” says Mr Birnie.

