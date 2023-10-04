Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The New Zealand Podcast Awards 2023: Celebrating Three Years Of Podcast Excellence

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: NZ Podcast Awards

The New Zealand Podcast Awards, presented by Duncan Garner: Editor in Chief, are excited to announce the commencement of the 2023 edition, marking three years of recognising and celebrating the exceptional talent of podcast creators across New Zealand.

Since our inception in 2021, the New Zealand Podcast Awards have grown exponentially, demonstrating the tremendous passion and dedication of the Kiwi podcasting community. We're delighted to have received submissions from over 600 talented Kiwi podcasters, a testament to the vibrant podcasting landscape in Aotearoa.

Our reach has expanded far and wide, engaging an audience of 1.5 million people in the first two years. We're thrilled to have reached such a vast and diverse audience, showcasing the breadth of stories and ideas that New Zealand podcasters have to offer.

One of the highlights of the New Zealand Podcast Awards is the Listeners’ Choice award, where the podcasting community has the power to voice their support. In the past two years, we witnessed an incredible outpouring of enthusiasm, with over 40,000 fan votes cast for the Listeners’ Choice awards. This demonstrates the strong bond between podcasters and their dedicated fan base, making it a truly special part of our awards ceremony for big and small podcasts as they grow a bond with their loyal listeners.

For the 2023 edition, we are building on this incredible momentum, with more opportunities for podcasters to shine. Our judging panel, comprising independent podcasters, as well as influential figures from the digital media industry in New Zealand and around the world, remains dedicated to recognising excellence in podcasting regardless of size, audience or platform.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The New Zealand Podcast Awards continue to serve as an impartial and inclusive platform, providing support and recognition to all podcast creators, from established networks to independent voices, and nurturing the growth of the entire podcasting industry in New Zealand.

As we embark on this third year of celebrating the power of the Kiwi podcasting community, we’re delighted that rova remains deeply committed as the Principal Media Partner.

"At rova we're creators, partners and lovers of local podcasts, we've been headline sponsors of the NZ Podcast Awards from day one and we're proud to be supporting the celebration of the local industry for the third year running. - Richie Culph, Head of Digital Audio, MediaWorks

The Awards welcomes other volunteers, media partners or brands who would like to join us on this year’s journey, and invite you to reach out to discuss opportunities.

We look forward to celebrating another great year for Kiwi podcasting, and submissions are now open on our website www.nzpodcastawards.com.

Key Dates for the 2023 New Zealand Podcast Awards:

3rd October 2023 - Entries Open

Submit your podcast to be considered for this year's awards. You can enter more than one podcast. Full list of categories can be found here

26th October 2023 at 5pm - Deadline for Entries

Submit your podcast by the deadline and our judges will shortlist their top podcasts in each category. If you miss the deadline, you can still enter the Listeners Choice Awards.

Early November 2023 - Listeners’ Choice Vote opens

This is the big one and voted for by listeners. We're looking for New Zealand's favourite overall podcast. The podcast with the most listener votes will be crowned champion.

30th November 2023 - Winners Announced

The moment you've been waiting for. Time to announce the winners of the New Zealand Podcast Awards - There will be a gold, silver and bronze award for each category - as well as revealing the winner of the Listeners’ Choice, supported by rova.

About the Awards

About the New Zealand Podcast Awards: The New Zealand Podcast Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the creativity and impact of podcast creators in New Zealand. With a commitment to inclusivity and excellence, it has become a premier platform for honoring the achievements of the local podcasting community.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Podcast Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 