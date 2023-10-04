The New Zealand Podcast Awards 2023: Celebrating Three Years Of Podcast Excellence

The New Zealand Podcast Awards, presented by Duncan Garner: Editor in Chief, are excited to announce the commencement of the 2023 edition, marking three years of recognising and celebrating the exceptional talent of podcast creators across New Zealand.

Since our inception in 2021, the New Zealand Podcast Awards have grown exponentially, demonstrating the tremendous passion and dedication of the Kiwi podcasting community. We're delighted to have received submissions from over 600 talented Kiwi podcasters, a testament to the vibrant podcasting landscape in Aotearoa.

Our reach has expanded far and wide, engaging an audience of 1.5 million people in the first two years. We're thrilled to have reached such a vast and diverse audience, showcasing the breadth of stories and ideas that New Zealand podcasters have to offer.

One of the highlights of the New Zealand Podcast Awards is the Listeners’ Choice award, where the podcasting community has the power to voice their support. In the past two years, we witnessed an incredible outpouring of enthusiasm, with over 40,000 fan votes cast for the Listeners’ Choice awards. This demonstrates the strong bond between podcasters and their dedicated fan base, making it a truly special part of our awards ceremony for big and small podcasts as they grow a bond with their loyal listeners.

For the 2023 edition, we are building on this incredible momentum, with more opportunities for podcasters to shine. Our judging panel, comprising independent podcasters, as well as influential figures from the digital media industry in New Zealand and around the world, remains dedicated to recognising excellence in podcasting regardless of size, audience or platform.

The New Zealand Podcast Awards continue to serve as an impartial and inclusive platform, providing support and recognition to all podcast creators, from established networks to independent voices, and nurturing the growth of the entire podcasting industry in New Zealand.

As we embark on this third year of celebrating the power of the Kiwi podcasting community, we’re delighted that rova remains deeply committed as the Principal Media Partner.

"At rova we're creators, partners and lovers of local podcasts, we've been headline sponsors of the NZ Podcast Awards from day one and we're proud to be supporting the celebration of the local industry for the third year running. - Richie Culph, Head of Digital Audio, MediaWorks

The Awards welcomes other volunteers, media partners or brands who would like to join us on this year’s journey, and invite you to reach out to discuss opportunities.

We look forward to celebrating another great year for Kiwi podcasting, and submissions are now open on our website www.nzpodcastawards.com.

Key Dates for the 2023 New Zealand Podcast Awards:

3rd October 2023 - Entries Open

Submit your podcast to be considered for this year's awards. You can enter more than one podcast. Full list of categories can be found here

26th October 2023 at 5pm - Deadline for Entries

Submit your podcast by the deadline and our judges will shortlist their top podcasts in each category. If you miss the deadline, you can still enter the Listeners Choice Awards.

Early November 2023 - Listeners’ Choice Vote opens

This is the big one and voted for by listeners. We're looking for New Zealand's favourite overall podcast. The podcast with the most listener votes will be crowned champion.

30th November 2023 - Winners Announced

The moment you've been waiting for. Time to announce the winners of the New Zealand Podcast Awards - There will be a gold, silver and bronze award for each category - as well as revealing the winner of the Listeners’ Choice, supported by rova.

About the Awards

About the New Zealand Podcast Awards: The New Zealand Podcast Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the creativity and impact of podcast creators in New Zealand. With a commitment to inclusivity and excellence, it has become a premier platform for honoring the achievements of the local podcasting community.

