Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Extremely Important For Businesses To Be Open And Honest About Their Government Engagement Say New Zealanders

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: Openly

As the country goes to the polls, an independent Ipsos survey of New Zealanders gives a clear message that it is extremely important for businesses to be open and honest about their government engagement.

Nearly three quarters (72%) of the 1,002 people surveyed said it was extremely important for businesses to be open and honest in their government engagement if they want to be seen as good corporate citizens.

Similarly, around two thirds (63%) do not trust that relations between businesses and the government are being conducted ethically if businesses are not transparent about what they are doing.

Further, 77% believe that for government lobbying to be good, it needs to be undertaken openly.

According to the survey, almost three quarters of New Zealanders (73%) said they would feel better if they could see a company had been independently verified as being open and transparent about government engagement.

The good news for companies that become independently verified as open and transparent in their government engagement is that two thirds of New Zealanders (66%) would be more likely to invest in these companies and nearly two thirds (62) would be more likely to buy from them.

The research shows New Zealanders would most like to see banks and investment companies (61% of respondents), electricity and gas suppliers (51%) and insurance companies (50%) getting an independent accreditation as being open and transparent in their government engagement.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The survey was commissioned by Openly and conducted by global market research leader Ipsos over August 22-24, 2023, and has a maximum margin of error of 3.1%

Launching soon, Openly is a world-first accreditation and education platform that will support and champion corporations committed to integrity when engaging government.

Founder Nick Booth believes that Openly has the potential to significantly benefit planet, people and business.

“The policy challenges of our time – whether relating to climate change, biodiversity, cost of living – will only be met with open, ethical and accountable corporate-government interaction.”

“On the eve of an election, the Ipsos research reflects what sort of behaviour New Zealanders expect from companies that engage government.”

“This research shows that New Zealanders are ascribing value to corporate conduct in government engagement - we can see that investors and consumers will reward good behaviour and punish bad.”

Openly will help businesses to unlock this value and thereby support sustainable policy-making.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Openly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 