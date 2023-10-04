Yubico Expands Its APAC Sales Team With Two Key Appointments

Derek Lok has been appointed Director of Sales for Yubico in South East Asia.

Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced it has expanded its Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) sales team by appointing two new executives in Singapore and Australia, who will support the company's strategic growth plans across the APJ region.

To support this growth, Derek Lok has been appointed Director of Sales for Yubico in South East Asia. Based in Singapore, Derek is responsible for driving Yubico sales across South East Asia comprising 11 countries with over 670 million population.

Before joining Yubico, Derek held various sales and operations positions in Lumen, IPsoft, NTT, Oracle-Sun, HPE-EDS and IBM. He founded and built the first User Entity Behaviour Analytics Security Operations Centre in 2019 for Lumen protecting many enterprise clients across the APAC region. He speaks five languages fluently including English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien and Teochew.

"There has never been a more exciting time to work in the cybersecurity industry. I am enjoying collaborating with both our existing and prospective Yubico clients in the region, as we work together to tackle the authentication challenges that countless organisations face daily," said Derek Lok, Director of Sales, Yubico, South East Asia.

Yumi Shimizu has been appointed Business Development Representative in Asia Pacific & Japan for Yubico and is based in Sydney, Australia. She speaks English and Japanese fluently and will work closely with the APJ Sales team, focusing initially on the ANZ and Japanese markets in particular.

Yumi has 11 years of business-to-business sales experience in Japan and Australia. In the past four years, she has been responsible for the Japanese market in the SaaS and cybersecurity industry, working in business development roles at Vimeo, Zoom and Tenable.

Geoff Schomburgk, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Yubico said these new appointments will support Yubico's go-to-market and growth strategies in the APJ region.

"I am thrilled that Derek and Yumi have joined our APJ sales team, to help us grow the adoption of YubiKeys to become the modern secure authentication method of choice across organisations in the APJ region," said Geoff Schomburgk, Asia Pacific and Japan Vice President at Yubico.

"They each contribute a wealth of specialised skills and expertise, which will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to the numerous organisations that recognise the requirement to implement phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication to mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively," said Geoff Schomburgk.

Geoff further emphasised that Yubico's vision and capabilities in addressing contemporary cybersecurity issues position Yubico as the global leader favourably to address the authentication challenges encountered by numerous organisations across the region.

Yumi Shimizu, Business Development Representative at Yubico.

© Scoop Media

