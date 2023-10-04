Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Yubico Expands Its APAC Sales Team With Two Key Appointments

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Yubico

Derek Lok has been appointed Director of Sales for Yubico in South East Asia.

Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced it has expanded its Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) sales team by appointing two new executives in Singapore and Australia, who will support the company's strategic growth plans across the APJ region.

To support this growth, Derek Lok has been appointed Director of Sales for Yubico in South East Asia. Based in Singapore, Derek is responsible for driving Yubico sales across South East Asia comprising 11 countries with over 670 million population.

Before joining Yubico, Derek held various sales and operations positions in Lumen, IPsoft, NTT, Oracle-Sun, HPE-EDS and IBM. He founded and built the first User Entity Behaviour Analytics Security Operations Centre in 2019 for Lumen protecting many enterprise clients across the APAC region. He speaks five languages fluently including English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien and Teochew.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"There has never been a more exciting time to work in the cybersecurity industry. I am enjoying collaborating with both our existing and prospective Yubico clients in the region, as we work together to tackle the authentication challenges that countless organisations face daily," said Derek Lok, Director of Sales, Yubico, South East Asia.

Yumi Shimizu has been appointed Business Development Representative in Asia Pacific & Japan for Yubico and is based in Sydney, Australia. She speaks English and Japanese fluently and will work closely with the APJ Sales team, focusing initially on the ANZ and Japanese markets in particular.

Yumi has 11 years of business-to-business sales experience in Japan and Australia. In the past four years, she has been responsible for the Japanese market in the SaaS and cybersecurity industry, working in business development roles at Vimeo, Zoom and Tenable.

Geoff Schomburgk, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Yubico said these new appointments will support Yubico's go-to-market and growth strategies in the APJ region.

"I am thrilled that Derek and Yumi have joined our APJ sales team, to help us grow the adoption of YubiKeys to become the modern secure authentication method of choice across organisations in the APJ region," said Geoff Schomburgk, Asia Pacific and Japan Vice President at Yubico.

"They each contribute a wealth of specialised skills and expertise, which will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to the numerous organisations that recognise the requirement to implement phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication to mitigate cybersecurity risks effectively," said Geoff Schomburgk.

Geoff further emphasised that Yubico's vision and capabilities in addressing contemporary cybersecurity issues position Yubico as the global leader favourably to address the authentication challenges encountered by numerous organisations across the region.

Yumi Shimizu, Business Development Representative at Yubico.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Yubico on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 