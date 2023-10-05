Powerball And Strike Roll Over

04 October

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $25.5 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $24 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $500,000 on Saturday.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it only takes one ticket to win.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

