Pead Continues To Grow With Two New Recruits

Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, Pead, has two new team members working across digital, social and corporate practice areas – Ash Stevens and Emily Sayes.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner of Corporate and Digital at Pead, says: “After a period of growth, we’re excited to welcome new talent into the fold. Emily and Ash have both hit the ground running and are already delivering exceptional work for all our clients.

“Understanding how to bring stories to life across different digital and social channels is not a nice to have for companies, it is a must these days. Ash has joined to power up our organic social capability and content creation even further. Whereas, Emily has joined to increase our corporate offering, with a particular focus on sustainability and financial services,” says Louisa.

All the owners of Pead hold senior roles in the business and bring different areas of expertise to the business. This enables Pead to unlock strategy, creative and results for all types of businesses.

Pead offers strategy and advisory through to delivery and measurement, across corporate, consumer, creative content, digital and social. Both Emily and Ash join the team to further align these disciplines, creating greater efficiencies and impact for clients.

With a Bachelor of Visual Arts, Ash has forged a specialty in organic social growth and content creation. She joins Pead’s Social and Digital team as an Account Manager, adding value and a fresh perspective to clients such as Atopis and Best Foods.

Joining Pead’s Corporate team as Senior Account Manager, Emily brings a wealth of knowledge to add to Pead’s corporate communications offering.

Upon completion of a Bachelor of Laws with Honours, Emily began her career as a Solicitor but has now chosen to pursue a career in PR. She is working with clients such as the Centre for Sustainable Finance, Precinct Properties, Pure Advantage and Southern Cross Partners.

Pead is known for its creative PR ideas, strategic thinking and digital insights, as well as for delivering exceptional work for both consumer and corporate clients. These new hires further demonstrate the agency’s growth and its ability to attract Aotearoa’s top talent.

© Scoop Media

