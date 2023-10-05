Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Yubico Delivers Secure, Seamless Passwordless Onboarding And Account Recovery With FIDO Pre-reg

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Yubico

Yubico (NASDAQ: YUBICO), the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, announced the initial availability of FIDO Pre-reg, an industry-first capability that delivers secure and seamless passwordless onboarding and account recovery/reset from day one at scale for enterprises. Available exclusively as part of YubiEnterprise Subscription, FIDO Pre-reg simplifies the way organisations can adopt modern, phishing-resistant MFA with a frictionless and easy user experience. With Okta as the inaugural identity provider (IdP) partner, both companies jointly shared the news at Oktane 2023 in San Francisco earlier today.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Organisations have historically been challenged to accelerate user adoption of phishing-resistant MFA and FIDO passkey solutions like YubiKeys at speed and scale,” said Jeff Wallace, senior vice president, product at Yubico. “Typically, administrators manually register YubiKeys on behalf of each employee before delivering to them in-office or shipping the key to the employee’s location. FIDO Pre-reg eliminates these challenges and provides a quick and easy way to adopt phishing-resistance throughout a company on day one with turnkey YubiKey activation – all while reducing IT costs.”

With FIDO Pre-reg, users can enjoy secure, passwordless access to their online accounts in minutes with a phishing-resistant FIDO2/passkey credential by simply navigating to a web application or IdP login provided by their IT department and entering in a PIN supplied by IT. As part of a Limited Early Access period, Okta customers in the US will be able to order pre-registered YubiKeys – empowering IT departments to raise the security bar for their environments while delivering users a fast and efficient way to protect their online accounts. To participate, Okta customers will need to purchase keys via Yubico’s YubiEnterprise Subscription program and must have Okta Identity Engine (OIE), Okta Adaptive MFA (AMFA) and Okta Workflows.

Jeff Wallace, senior vice president, product at Yubico

“Phishing-resistant authentication needs to be the new security standard, which is why we need to make it easy to use for both IT and end-users,” said David Bradbury, chief security officer, Okta. “Okta and Yubico can now not only give customers the security and assurance needed to protect their enterprise resources, but also the flexibility and ease to adopt the FIDO Pre-reg solution quickly.”

Key new features and benefits of FIDO Pre-reg include:

  • Accelerated ability to adopt phishing-resistant MFA with a new out-of-the-box FIDO authentication experience for enterprise users starting day one, enabling them to seamlessly get started on the most secure form of passkey authentication, all while reducing the burden on IT departments and their users.
  • Eliminates manual user registration as users can now receive YubiKeys that are pre-registered with the organisation’s Identity Provider (IdP).
  • Secure, passwordless access to online accounts in minutes. Simply use the YubiKey and enter in the PIN to successfully authenticate with a phishing-resistant FIDO2/passkey credential, all without ever needing a password.
  • Exclusively available through the YubiEnterprise Subscription program, which delivers greater business flexibility and agility with a YubiKeys as a Service model – lowering cost to entry.
  • YubiKey 5 NFC and YubiKey 5C NFC will be the first keys to support FIDO Pre-reg available via YubiEnterprise Subscription as part of a Limited Early Access, and all YubiKeys will be available at General Availability in mid-2024.
  • Account recovery with "always on" phishing resistance. Users can quickly establish new phones/computers as trusted devices when accessing their online accounts with a portable authenticator that works across devices and platforms.

"This is awesome! Yubico not only listened but delivered a solution that helps solve our user adoption challenges and reduce cost and overhead at the same time." – DigitalOcean Information Systems and Security.

Visit here for more information about FIDO Pre-reg, and be sure to register for an upcoming webinar with Okta on November 8 to hear how organisations can become empowered with the tools and knowledge to enhance cybersecurity posture and amplify operational efficiency.

To learn more about how your business can take advantage of the Yubico and Okta partnership, visit here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Yubico on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 