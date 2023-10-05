Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Findings From Avast: Your Next Online Dating Match Might Actually Be ChatGPT

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:02 pm
Press Release: Avast

Researchers at Avast have uncovered a romance scam that utilizes ChatGPT to increase the believability of their online dating conversations.

Ah, the world of online dating! Where else can you find a potential soulmate while lounging in your pyjamas? But the realm of online dating, once a straightforward space, has become a complex web of deception: We've uncovered a tool that's been craftily creating deceptive profiles across numerous dating platforms.

But this isn't just about fake profiles; this tool can engage unsuspecting individuals in conversation, bypass security measures, and cleverly conceal its online activities. What makes us more concerned is its use of ChatGPT to produce eerily authentic-sounding conversations. Given its reliance on this chat technology, we've nicknamed this tool “LoveGPT."

Meet LoveGPT: The charmer of the digital age

This tool has been around for over a decade, but it wasn't until a few months ago that it integrated OpenAI's technology. This new integration took the tool’s capabilities to a new level, giving LoveGPT a voice that resonates with authenticity. It can discuss your favourite movies, empathize with your daily struggles, and even share fictional memories that tug at your heartstrings. It doesn't just mimic human interaction; it crafts it, creating conversations so genuine that even the most discerning of us might be fooled.

The many faces of LoveGPT

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

From Tinder to OkCupid, LoveGPT is the chameleon of the dating world. One moment it's a passionate poet on Bumble, and the next, it's a travel enthusiast on Zoosk. Its adaptability is commendable, but it's also its most deceptive trait.

So, while you might be chuckling at a witty exchange, remember to always be a little bit suspicious. And with the power of AI, who knows where it'll pop up next? Today it's dating apps, tomorrow it might be that online book club you just joined. This is a list of services that we found had been targeted by LoveGPT in alphabetical order:

  • Ashley Madison
  • Badoo
  • Bumble
  • Craigslist
  • DuyenSo
  • Facebook Dating
  • likeyou.vn
  • MeetMe
  • OkCupid
  • Plenty of Fish (POF)
  • Tagged
  • Tinder
  • Zoosk

Guarding your digital heart

While the technological prowess of LoveGPT is undoubtedly impressive, it's crucial to approach online dating with caution. Here are some protective measures to consider:

  • Trust, but verify: If a conversation feels too perfect or a profile too polished, do some digging. A quick reverse image search can reveal if that profile picture is borrowed from elsewhere.
  • Stay vigilant: Bots like LoveGPT thrive on our desire for connection. Be wary of profiles that seem too eager to share personal stories or ask for personal information.
  • Prioritize safety: Never share personal details like your home address, workplace, or financial information with someone you've just met online, no matter how genuine they seem.

The digital landscape is ever evolving, and as tools like LoveGPT become more sophisticated, the line between reality and deception will continue to blur. But by staying informed and vigilant, we can navigate the world of online dating safely. Remember, genuine human connection is irreplaceable, and no chatbot—no matter how advanced—can truly replicate the depth of human emotion.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 