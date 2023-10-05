Boomi Unveils Redesigned OEM And Embedded Partner Program For Software Providers

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today introduced at its Silicon Valley Boomi Partner Summit a new Boomi Partner Program for Software Providers, offering an accelerated way to go to market with Boomi, engage with customers, and scale business. The new program introduces multiple pre-configured integration packages structured for easy entry-to-market and quick time to value for partners.

“As we continually look for ways to better serve our partners, I’m thrilled to introduce an improved program to help software providers drive additional value,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “We’ve carefully designed the program to help providers make new connections to their customers, and deliver out-of-the-box, easy-to-use integrations, enabling them to more easily enhance their offerings and accelerate growth.”

New Boomi OEM Editions

Boomi rolled out several significant changes to the program, including three new OEM offering options that enable delivery of pre-built integrations right within software providers’ application or solution. Partners can choose the Edition that best meets their needs. Each Edition leverages Boomi Spaces to provide customers a simplified, self-service portal for configuring integrations, no experience necessary. In addition, the new OEM Editions provide partners with increased levels of support and brand customisation, while reducing development costs and improving go-to-market efficiency.

Boomi also introduced Reseller Editions for software providers that want to meet their customers’ integration needs with a complete, end-to-end solution. By reselling the Boomi platform, providers can integrate their own applications with anything in their customers’ environments, using minimal time and resources. With the Reseller Edition, Boomi co-sells with the partner and provides premier support to the customer, providing a more seamless integration experience.

“Thanks to our strategic partnership with Boomi, PortaOne was able to help the South African-based telecom ECN upgrade the way their ERP system synchronised data with our PortaBilling solution, and speed the route to market for the entire project from an estimated 6 months to completion in just 2 months,” said Klaus Haertel, Director, Global Channel & Alliances at PortaOne. “We value Boomi’s focus on and support for its partners, and we’re pleased to see these program enhancements designed to make it even faster and easier for businesses like ours to achieve value with the Boomi platform.”

As a category-leading, global SaaS company, Boomi offers end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that enable modern, digital organisations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves approximately 20,000 customers, has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide for the ninth consecutive time; positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment; and named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023. Boomi has also received the prestigious 5-star rating for two consecutive years in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.

© Scoop Media

