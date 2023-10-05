New Windsor Dairy Stabbing “sadly Predictable’ Dairy Owners Say

The Dairy and Business Owner’s Group Inc is expressing its prayers for the victims of the brutal stabbing today while thanking Police for their swift action.

“Before anything else, we stand ready to assist the family and friends of the victims and are thankful our wonderful Police were able to arrest the assailant,” says Sunny Kaushal, the Group’s chair who is in Hamilton seeing dairies.

“This stabbing, which has the victim critically injured is a terrible reminder of the murder of Janak Patel just 13-months ago. It is sadly predictable and predicted by us. A reason why we terminated regular meetings with the Minister of Police.

“Last year, “acts intended to cause injury,” against retailers were 20% higher than the previous year. In the first five months of this year there had already been 733 such assaults directed at us. Around 37 every week.

“From Police, we know that in 2022, sexual assaults on retailers were up 6%, robberies up 17%, burglary up 48% and theft up 44%. 2023 is looking worse.

“This is all on this government that puts criminals above victims. With due respect to the Prime Minister, you are a ‘Chippycrite.’ You were Minister of Police for a lot of 2022 while Megan Woods dismissed our fears as "kids stealing 20c bag of lollies.”

“Tell that to those who were stabbed at work, or the 2,495 retailers who have been assaulted since last January and one murdered.

“Enough is enough with this soft on crime government,” says Sunny Kaushal.

