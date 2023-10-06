Latest Sprig + Fern Bract Brew Adds A Hidden Gem

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. has added a hidden gem to their latest limited release beer, in the form of an experimental hop from the Bract Brewing Programme.

The Programme, run by NZ Hops Ltd, tasks a select group of brewers nationally and internationally with brewing and releasing beers containing these exclusive hop varietals. Brewers and customers are then invited to participate in a short survey, with the feedback being used to influence the direction of the trial hops.

As part of Sprig + Fern’s Bract Brewing allocation, NZ Hops Ltd supplied a batch of NZH-104 – the star of Hidden Gem Hazy, a 4.9% Hazy Pale Ale released today.

Tracy Banner, owner and Master Brewer of Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., says:

“We’re really pleased to be brewing with NZH-104 again. Our previous brew with the trial hop was this time last year, an NZ Pale Ale that our customers really enjoyed.

“Revisiting our notes from that first brew, we knew the flavours and aromas would lend themselves beautifully to a hazy pale ale. The team has nailed it, with layers of tropical and stone fruit sweetness and an underlying grassiness, with pine notes and resin to round it out. At a lower ABV, it’s all brought together to create a nice, sessionable, easy-drinking hazy with a tonne of flavour”.

Trial hop NZH-104 was brought to life in 2009 through a partnership programme between NZ Hops Ltd and Plant & Food Research. The plant is a medium to late maturing selection with a strong yield, making it an attractive option for potential growers. The hops were noted as having terrific aroma and flavour in early brews.

Hidden Gem Hazy, which showcases NZH-104, is available for a limited time from today in all fourteen (soon to be fifteen) Sprig + Fern and Little Sprig Taverns in Nelson, Tasman, Wellington and Christchurch, in select stores nationwide, and from the Sprig + Fern online shop.

Those eager to give their feedback on NZH-104 can do so at sprigandfern.co.nz/bract.

