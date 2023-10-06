Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest Sprig + Fern Bract Brew Adds A Hidden Gem

Friday, 6 October 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. has added a hidden gem to their latest limited release beer, in the form of an experimental hop from the Bract Brewing Programme.

The Programme, run by NZ Hops Ltd, tasks a select group of brewers nationally and internationally with brewing and releasing beers containing these exclusive hop varietals. Brewers and customers are then invited to participate in a short survey, with the feedback being used to influence the direction of the trial hops.

As part of Sprig + Fern’s Bract Brewing allocation, NZ Hops Ltd supplied a batch of NZH-104 – the star of Hidden Gem Hazy, a 4.9% Hazy Pale Ale released today.

Tracy Banner, owner and Master Brewer of Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., says:

“We’re really pleased to be brewing with NZH-104 again. Our previous brew with the trial hop was this time last year, an NZ Pale Ale that our customers really enjoyed.

“Revisiting our notes from that first brew, we knew the flavours and aromas would lend themselves beautifully to a hazy pale ale. The team has nailed it, with layers of tropical and stone fruit sweetness and an underlying grassiness, with pine notes and resin to round it out. At a lower ABV, it’s all brought together to create a nice, sessionable, easy-drinking hazy with a tonne of flavour”.

Trial hop NZH-104 was brought to life in 2009 through a partnership programme between NZ Hops Ltd and Plant & Food Research. The plant is a medium to late maturing selection with a strong yield, making it an attractive option for potential growers. The hops were noted as having terrific aroma and flavour in early brews.

Hidden Gem Hazy, which showcases NZH-104, is available for a limited time from today in all fourteen (soon to be fifteen) Sprig + Fern and Little Sprig Taverns in Nelson, Tasman, Wellington and Christchurch, in select stores nationwide, and from the Sprig + Fern online shop.

Those eager to give their feedback on NZH-104 can do so at sprigandfern.co.nz/bract.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sprig and Fern Brewery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 