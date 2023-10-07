Wright Pools & Spas Receive Business Award Nomination For Work With Local Youth

Wright Pools & Spas has been nominated for the upcoming Wairarapa Awards for its work in helping local young people find work and kick start their careers.

The nomination in the ‘Youth Friendly’ category recognises the company’s efforts in employing three young men to become pool installers.

General Manager Alistair Reid worked with the Masterton District Council in 2021, through the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs scheme, to employ a 19-year-old who wanted to work.

“This young man didn’t have any qualifications or experience, but he was keen and had a good attitude, so we brought him on as part of our pool install team,” Mr Reid says.

“Two years later, he’s now leading that team. We’re delighted with how rapidly he’s grown into the company and is thriving in his new career.”

In 2022, Wright Pools & Spas employed two more young men through the scheme, both of which are still with the company and doing well.

Mr Reid says the Mayor’s Taskforce was an essential part of the success of employing these young people.

“Following COVID, it was hard for us to find staff and we tried to advertise in all the usual avenues, but we just weren’t finding anyone.

“Then I saw the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs advertised, and I thought we’d give it a shot. It’s worked out perfectly.”

The Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs is a nationwide initiative aimed at getting young people under 25 engaged in education, training or work.

Mr Reid says Wright Pools & Spas seemed like a good fit for the scheme.

“A lot of these young guys have left school and either haven’t had a job, or couldn’t find a job that provides variety and doesn’t require qualifications.

“We said, qualifications aren’t essential for us. It’s about attitude and reliability and we can teach the rest.

“If you give us someone with some enthusiasm and a bit of willingness, we’re willing to do the rest, and all three of these young men have been testament to that.”

Mr Reid says in addition to learning how to install pools, they’ve also learned skills that will serve them their whole lives, like managing a team, working with contractors, working to a schedule, and providing great customer service.

He says the company hopes to employ more young people through the scheme in the future.

