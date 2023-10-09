Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Architecture Firm Wins Gold At Best Design Awards

Monday, 9 October 2023, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Payper

Christchurch’s Studio Well is celebrating winning Gold at the prestigious Designer Institute of New Zealand (DINZ) annual Best Design Awards in Auckland on Friday.

The studio received the honour in the Spatial, Residential category for Adventure Whare, built in Canterbury’s Castle Hill and designed by Studio Well Co-Founders Ben Comber and Josh Newsome-White.

It’s the second major accolade for the design which earlier won the Regional Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m² in the ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards for the Canterbury region.

“We were a bit shocked to be honest,” said Newsome-White.

“We were up against some great projects with far more budget than us, we definitely weren’t expecting to win gold so we’re super stoked.”

Comber added “An award like this is huge for a young design studio like us, we’re really focused on achieving wellness and sustainability through our projects and are excited about continuing to evolve this.”

The designers say the exterior form is a reinterpretation of traditional A-Frame huts that are renowned for their alpine aesthetic.

Nestled between two established trees, the cloaked form provides shelter from the elements and privacy to the south. In dramatic contrast, the roof peels up revealing the exposed rafters and expansive timber framed glazing that provides an intimate connection with the native bush reserve to the north.

The form creates a large, voluminous living area that maximises the country views, while flat-roofed bedroom wings spill off the central space, providing quiet and private areas that can be used for relaxing at night.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The designers added a loft perched over the service areas, which provides room for spillover guests.

And aesthetics weren’t compromised. The designers chose to enrich the interior with the warmth of the exposed timber roof panels, plywood wall linings and renewably grown cork flooring.

These are playfully accented with pops of colourful joinery, natural slate surfaces and brass light fittings.

The Best Design Awards recognise the strongest New Zealand work produced across eight core categories: Digital, Product, Toitanga, Graphic, Moving Image, Spatial, Value of Design, and Public Good.

“I can speak on behalf of this year’s convenors and judges when I say we were blown away by the calibre of entries,” DINZ chief executive Cathy Veninga said.

“The winning projects told important, engaging stories and dealt with confronting themes, offered innovative solutions to real problems, and pushed the boundaries of what design can do, whilst showing exceptional technical craft.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Payper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More


Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More

MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 