Mike Down Joins Avanti Finance Group As General Manager Auto

Avanti Finance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Down as General Manager Auto for New Zealand.

Mike joins Avanti Finance from ORIX New Zealand, following roles as GM Fleet Services with John Andrew Ford & Mazda and GM Relationship Management & Customer Services with FleetPartners. He also has extensive experience working in banking and investments both in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Mike says he’s looking forward to joining the Avanti Finance team. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to join an already successful team. Avanti Finance has some ambitious plans, and I can’t wait to help them come to fruition.”

“Mike’s depth of experience in the vehicle industry sees him as the right candidate to lead our team forward,” says Avanti Finance CEO Mark Mountcastle. “Mike has extensive experience in sales and is a strong leader who takes a coaching approach as he creates high-performing teams.”

© Scoop Media

