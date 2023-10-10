Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
World Energy Council Celebrates Century Of Impact

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: Business NZ

New Zealand will be the first country to kick off a global celebration of 100 years of energy impact, with the World Energy Council on Wednesday.

BusinessNZ Energy Council Executive Director Tina Schirr says the Council has welcomed visionary members over the years, including Albert Einstein and father of quantum theory, Max Planck.

"These members, and many more like them, exemplify the spirit of the World Energy Council. We find inspiration in the legacy of these pioneers. Their groundbreaking work continues to shape our world and guide us toward a sustainable energy future.

"Together with member countries like New Zealand, the Council has built a deeply local and globally networked community in almost 100 nations to progress solutions, inspire leadership, and promote the sustainable supply and use of energy around the world.

The centenary celebration in Auckland will bring senior leaders and young professionals together, to reflect on the past and ask the question; What might the next hundred years of energy look like?

Schirr will be speaking at the celebration in Auckland alongside leaders in New Zealand’s energy sector, including:

  • Rebecca Turner Family Director, Board of Directors at Todd Corporation, who will share some insights on development of the New Zealand energy sector, particularly in the 50's and 60's involving her grandfather, Sir Brian Todd.
  • John Boshier Author of Power Surge, providing insights from his book, including the Think Big era which had profound economic, political, and social implications.
  • Dr Graham Scott Former Secretary to the Treasury, will talk about the period of reform experienced in the energy sector from 1984 to the 2000s.
  • Dr Isabelle Chambefort Energy Future Theme Leader, GNS Science will talk about today's energy system and how we will be shaping the next 100 years of progress.

Schirr says for many years the Council has been a catalyst for dialogue, cooperation, and innovation - transcending boundaries and fostering a shared vision.

"As we reflect on our past, we celebrate our legacy of bringing nations, industries, government and future leaders together to address global and local energy challenges."

This event is sponsored by Chapman Tripp. Full event details and registration can be found on the BEC website.

