Metita Sets Late October Opening

A fresh exploration of Pacific cuisine opens on Federal Street

Award winning Chef Michael Meredith is set to open his new restaurant Metita on Friday 27 October.

The restaurant has just released its mouth-watering menu, which features traditional Pasifika ingredients such as pork hock, paua and fire roasted Tua Tua.

Michael Meredith says, “This menu is everything I love about the Pacific, the food I grew up eating, created to share with friends and family.

“My hope is that this menu will make Pasifika food more accessible, inspiring Kiwis to try ingredients which may sit outside of their comfort zone”.

While elements of Michael’s Samoan heritage are infused into all his cooking, Metita will be his first restaurant to solely focus on Pacific cuisine, with traditional techniques refined and reimagined for contemporary tastes.

The menu will be accompanied by a refined list of cocktails, highlighting the fragrant rums of the South Pacific, and an extensive list of Aotearoa’s top wines.

Metita will be located within the The Grand by SkyCity on Federal Street. Its location was previously home to Gusto at the Grand restaurant, which has undergone extensive remodelling to transform it into a modern Pacific oasis.

SkyCity’s Chief Operational Officer, Callum Mallett says “There is a real excitement about Michael joining the SkyCity precinct.

“His passion for this project is visible in every element of the design, he’s been hands on from the start to ensure this restaurant honours his culture”.

Michael says there has been a lot of pressure to make sure everything is perfect ahead of opening, “this restaurant is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, it’s named after my mum, and I want it to be a destination she would have been proud of”, he says.

Metita will host SkyCity’s largest private dining area, with seating of up to 22 guests available for corporate functions or large family celebrations.

Guests are encouraged to book in advance to secure a table.

More information, including booking details can be found on the SkyCity Auckland website here.

Food photography, menus, and the Metita logo is available to download here.

