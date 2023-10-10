Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Airport Rates 5th Best In World For Airport Sustainability

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has scored highly for sustainability in an independent global assessment again, rating fifth in the world for participating airports.

The assessment was carried out by GRESB who rate the performance and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts of companies worldwide each year.

This year Wellington Airport scored 96 out of 100 and a five-star rating, achieving ‘sector leader’ status. Overall the airport was rated 85th out of 681 entities across a range of industries.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“This is a great result thanks to a lot of hard work from our team.

“It’s important to take part in independent assessments like these because we want to measure and track how we’re progressing.

“While there is still a lot more to do, it’s pleasing to see how well we’re doing on a global scale.”

Recent progress by Wellington Airport includes:

  • Setting a target of net zero emissions for our own operations by 2030, and 30% reduction in water use and waste sent to landfill.
  • Achieving Level 2 (Reduction) Certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme in 2022.
  • Converting $100 million of bank facilities into sustainability linked loans.
  • Partnering with electric aircraft manufacturer Heart Aerospace alongside other New Zealand airports and airlines.

The overall GRESB score is based on performance (60%) and management (40%).

Wellington Airport has a goal of achieving at least 90 out of 100 for GRESB every year.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 150 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

Wellington Airport

