Property Brokers Unveils Prestige Portfolio In Association With Luxury Portfolio International

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 6:14 am
Press Release: Property Brokers

Property Brokers is proud to unveil its latest venture, Prestige Portfolio, in association with Luxury Portfolio International. This exciting collaboration ushers in a new era of luxury real estate in regional New Zealand, offering a collection of properties that redefine opulence and sophistication.

Prestige Portfolio is a meticulously curated selection of exceptional properties that grace the beautiful landscapes of regional New Zealand. Handpicked for their unparalleled beauty and elegance, these properties represent the epitome of luxury living.

Joe Snee, Regional Manager for Hawke's Bay, and Gisborne at Property Brokers, said, "Prestige Portfolio opens doors to an unprecedented level of global exposure for properties in New Zealand. It serves as a gateway for luxury buyers from around the world to discover the hidden treasures of our region."

"Our commitment to providing outstanding service, impeccable marketing, and care that exceeds expectations sets us apart from the ordinary. We are dedicated to not only meeting but exceeding our clients' loftiest aspirations, ensuring their journey with us is one of utmost satisfaction and success."

Luxury Portfolio International is the world's premier global luxury brand, boasting a portfolio like no other, with a vast collection of properties priced over 1 million USD. Annually marketing 50,000 luxury homes, Luxury Portfolio comprises over 200 luxury brokerages in 28 countries. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 138,000 sales associates spanning 70-plus countries.

"This connection empowers us to showcase your property across some of the world's most influential media companies and real estate-focused websites, and it connects us with affluent buyers who have a deep interest in New Zealand," added Snee.

With Prestige Portfolio, clients enjoy the best of both worlds, the elevated marketing prowess of Luxury Portfolio International and the selling power of the entire Property Brokers team.

Chris Dietz, President of Global Operations at Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, expressed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Property Brokers into Luxury Portfolio. As the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, we have direct access to the most esteemed independent property brokerages and the most accomplished agents worldwide."

The launch of Prestige Portfolio marks a momentous occasion for luxury real estate in regional New Zealand, promising an unparalleled experience for both buyers and sellers.

For more information, please visit www.prestigeportfolio.co.nz

