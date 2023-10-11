Tackles, Trips, And Takeout: Uber Shares Kiwis’ Riding And Dining Habits During All Blacks Pool Games

As the All Blacks transition from pool stage to the much anticipated quarters of their latest rugby tournament, Uber has revealed how Kiwis have been riding and dining their way through the matches so far.

The data found that while die-hard fans usually flock to pubs for match-day camaraderie, many are choosing to back the national team from the comfort of their own homes. Uber Eats recorded a 37% uplift in orders on match days compared to regular September mornings, signalling that many Kiwis are settling in front of their screen for those early-morning kick-offs. American cuisine came out on top for preference with hash browns and pancakes leading the charge as the go-to breakfast items.

Uber found each match had a unique impact on Kiwis’ behaviour. The battle against France on September 9th at 7:15 am stole the show for number of Uber Eats breakfast orders, while the most recent clash against Uruguay secured the top spot as the most popular match for Uber Rides between 6am-11am.

Turning to the regions, Auckland continues to wear the crown as the city with the highest volume of Uber Eats orders during All Blacks matches, but Tauranga, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Napier-Hastings all punched above their weight.

Uber's General Manager for New Zealand, Emma Foley said, "It's awesome to see we’re getting in behind the team from afar and finding ways we can add a bit of celebration even though we may be watching from home. With breakfast items and all day coffee already a popular choice for Uber Eats deliveries it looks like we’re more likely to raise a flat white and a hashbrown as a nation rather than a pint at this stage of the tournament. We're looking forward to seeing this early morning energy continue as we support the All Blacks through the tournament.”

Hungry spectators can keep an eye out on Uber’s Instagram account and the Uber Eats app for discount game-day ‘Cliché’ codes to enjoy Uber-enhanced matchday experiences.

Summary of Uber data:

The top companions for matchday included: Hash Browns, Pancakes, Bacon & Egg rolls, Sausage and Egg Muffins, Brekkie Burgers and Bagels.

While popular cooked breakfast items took centre stage on All Blacks' match days, sandwiches, desserts, coffee & tea followed closely in popularity with Flat White the caffeinated hot beverage of choice.

Among all the matches in the pool stage of the tournament, the most popular All Blacks' games by Uber trip requests (in ranking order) were: 1. Uruguay vs All Blacks (October 6th) 2. Italy vs All Blacks (September 30th) 3. France vs All Blacks (September 9th) 4. Namibia vs All Blacks (September 16th)



