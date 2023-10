Visitors From India Help Travel Rebound

The number of visitor arrivals from India reached a record high of 70,100 in the August 2023 year, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

India is the fifth largest source of overseas visitors to New Zealand, behind Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

India’s ranking as a source has progressively risen from 19th in 2003, 10th in 2013, and 9th in 2019.

