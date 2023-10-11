Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Major Water Conference Gets Underway In Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

The huge challenges and opportunities facing the three waters sector in Aotearoa New Zealand will be a key focus of a three-day conference next week in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington.

Presenters and delegates at the Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2023 will be exploring options for a sustainable water future in the face of climate change and increased pressure on water quality as well as much needed infrastructure improvement and affordability.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says Queenstown’s cryptosporidiosis outbreak and the subsequent revelation that more than 300,000 people around the country are supplied with drinking water that doesn’t have adequate protection against protozoa infection shows the extent of the infrastructure problems that many suppliers are facing.

International keynote speakers include renowned environmental activist, Erin Brockovich who’ll be speaking via zoom as well as the managing director of Melbourne-based Greater Western Water, Maree Lang and former South Australian Minister of Water, Karlene Maywald.

Other speakers include chief executive of Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira, Helmut Modlik, and Dallas King from Ngāti Kaharau and Ngāti Hau Hapū in Hokianga, as well as chief executive of the new Northland and Auckland Water Services Entity, Wai Tāmaki ki Te Hiku, Jon Lamonte.

Gillian Blythe says climate change will be a key focus because of the huge risk to drinking water, infrastructure and the wider water environment.

“We’ll need to be very focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as mitigating against the inevitable impacts of more frequent and intense storms and flooding, along with drought and water shortages.

She says solutions will need to include smarter development and enshrining Te Mana o te Wai for the long term resilience and health of our water and environment.

“The importance of genuine engagement with iwi will also be a key part of much of the discussion at the conference.

“In order to achieve much-needed service delivery and long term sustainability, it is vital that a cohesive regulatory framework across water quality, economic and consumer protection and the environment continue to be developed.”

This will be the focus of a key panel discussion on the final day of the conference.

As well as more than 100 thought leadership, technical presentations and workshops, there’ll be a big exhibition space where exhibitors will be showcasing their latest in developments and innovation.

Click here for the conference programme.

