“What If We Were Dedicated To Building Places That Cause Health?”: A Lecture Series Featuring Tye Farrow

Traditionally, most cultures have had a wholistic approach to health and wellbeing. This comprehensive view encompassed mental, physical and spiritual health and social well-being and considered the effects of physical environment in addition to diet and lifestyle.

Today, ‘health’ has become synonymous with ’health care’ as the western, evidence-based model extinguished the older view. However, recent research has confirmed that where one lives has more impact on one’s health and wellbeing than the medical system (beyond episodes of serious disease, of course).

In his talk, Tye discusses the concept of ‘activated optimal health’ through environmental enrichment, and the role our built environment plays in this equation. His lecture will look at the cross-fertilising knowledge between design and brain science, which can lead to the conditions in which people can flourish, not merely survive.

Tye will draw on material from his forthcoming book, titled “Constructing Health: An Exploration of Generous Architecture Through the Neurological, Psychological, and Emotional Benefits of Enriched Environments” which will be published by University of Toronto Press in late 2023. He will also reference examples of his firm’s designs in Canada, Europe and Israel.

About Tye Farrow, Senior Partner, Farrow Partners Architects

FRAIC, BArch, M Arch UD, M Neuro Appl Arch Des , OAA, MAIBC, AIA Assoc, LEED AP

Working at the intersection of architecture and neuroscience, Tye Farrow is a world-recognised pioneer tackling how what we create either gives or cause health. With award-winning projects around the globe that enact salutogenic design - design that actively incites health. He is the first Canadian architect to have earned a Master of Neuroscience Applied to Architecture (University of Venice IUAV), and has a Master of Architecture in Urban Design (Harvard University), and a Bachelor of Architecture degree (University of Toronto).

Dates: Auckland – 17 October / Wellington 18 Oct / Christchurch 19 Oct / Queenstown – 20 Oct

For full event details see: https://woodworks.events/internationally-renowned-architect-tours-nz-with-lecture-series-3/

