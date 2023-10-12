Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction & Major Projects Specialist Promoted To Partner

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

We are pleased to welcome a new Partner with the promotion of construction and major projects specialist, Kylie Mutch.

Kylie brings a wealth of experience to large-scale construction projects across a wide variety of sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, health, airports and commercial. She advises on all aspects of project procurements and has particular experience with the alliance contracting model.

Since joining Chapman Tripp in 2010, Kylie has advised numerous leading New Zealand businesses including Mercury, Eastland Generation, Waka Kotahi, Te Whatu Ora, Fonterra and Auckland International Airport Limited. Recent highlights include advising Eastland Generation on its 49 MW geothermal power plant development at TOPP2, Waka Kotahi on the East Coast Recovery Alliance following Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland International Airport Limited on its Terminal Integration Project.

Kylie is known for her ability to cultivate strong rapport and collaborate seamlessly across a broader project team, to deliver practical and impactful results for her clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kylie to the Chapman Tripp Partnership. She is a very talented construction and major projects lawyer, and her promotion is a clear indicator that we are strengthening our position in this practice area.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The infrastructure and energy sectors present a significant pipeline of projects. Our Construction and Major Projects practice is a top player in the industry and Kylie’s experience and relationships will reinforce our offering and enhance our ability to support clients and their projects across New Zealand.”

Chapman Tripp’s Construction & Major Projects practice is going from strength to strength, having worked on many of New Zealand’s most significant projects in recent years across all sectors.

Kylie regularly contributes to the firm’s infrastructure insight series and fronted the construction series on Chapman Tripp’s Sound Counsel podcast. She is a member of the Auckland Women’s Law Association, the Society of Construction Law, Infrastructure New Zealand and the Women’s Infrastructure Network.

Kylie will formally join the partnership on 1 December 2023, subject to meeting Law Society requirements.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

Retail NZ: Escalating Scale Of Retail Crime

Retail NZ has issued a desperate plea for Government to join forces with retailers to reduce the rapidly escalating retail crime wave after new research unveiled the annual cost to be well over $2.5B. “The aggression, violence and general crime in our shops is getting worse each day, as increasingly brazen and organised criminals are putting the public and retail employees in imminent danger,” says Carolyn Young. More


MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 