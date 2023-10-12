Construction & Major Projects Specialist Promoted To Partner

We are pleased to welcome a new Partner with the promotion of construction and major projects specialist, Kylie Mutch.

Kylie brings a wealth of experience to large-scale construction projects across a wide variety of sectors, including infrastructure, energy, transport, health, airports and commercial. She advises on all aspects of project procurements and has particular experience with the alliance contracting model.

Since joining Chapman Tripp in 2010, Kylie has advised numerous leading New Zealand businesses including Mercury, Eastland Generation, Waka Kotahi, Te Whatu Ora, Fonterra and Auckland International Airport Limited. Recent highlights include advising Eastland Generation on its 49 MW geothermal power plant development at TOPP2, Waka Kotahi on the East Coast Recovery Alliance following Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland International Airport Limited on its Terminal Integration Project.

Kylie is known for her ability to cultivate strong rapport and collaborate seamlessly across a broader project team, to deliver practical and impactful results for her clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kylie to the Chapman Tripp Partnership. She is a very talented construction and major projects lawyer, and her promotion is a clear indicator that we are strengthening our position in this practice area.”

“The infrastructure and energy sectors present a significant pipeline of projects. Our Construction and Major Projects practice is a top player in the industry and Kylie’s experience and relationships will reinforce our offering and enhance our ability to support clients and their projects across New Zealand.”

Chapman Tripp’s Construction & Major Projects practice is going from strength to strength, having worked on many of New Zealand’s most significant projects in recent years across all sectors.

Kylie regularly contributes to the firm’s infrastructure insight series and fronted the construction series on Chapman Tripp’s Sound Counsel podcast. She is a member of the Auckland Women’s Law Association, the Society of Construction Law, Infrastructure New Zealand and the Women’s Infrastructure Network.

Kylie will formally join the partnership on 1 December 2023, subject to meeting Law Society requirements.

