Transpower Announces 2023 STAR Awards Winners

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh STAR Awards which were held last night at a gala dinner hosted by Miriama Kamo at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Transpower’s STAR Awards – STAR stands for Safety, Thanks, and Recognition - are held every two years to recognise and celebrate champions of health, safety, and wellbeing best practice across New Zealand’s electricity transmission industry.

Twenty finalists were selected from a field of outstanding nominations across six award categories. In addition to announcing the six category winners, last night the panel of judges also revealed that, for the first time, two STAR Supreme Award winners had been chosen. STAR Supreme Award winners are recognised for making the most significant impact to health, safety, or wellbeing.

Francois Barton, Chair of the 2023 STAR Awards judging panel, made the announcement.

“For the STAR Supreme award, the panel found it impossible to choose between two particularly outstanding entries,” he said.

“There is nothing more important than ensuring work is undertaken safely and that everyone involved returns safely home to their friends and whānau at the end of each day. All our finalists tonight have made a meaningful contribution to this goal.

“The STAR Supreme winners for 2023 are Dialog Fitzroy for its What’s My Why? initiative and Craig Moore from Ventia for his thought leadership in safety. Both Supreme Winners capture the very essence of these awards and illustrate an outstanding commitment to safety, health and wellbeing.”

Dialog Fitzroy's "What My Why" initiative was introduced in 2019 with the aim of helping its people recognise and be motivated by their personal values and those of the organisation. Since its inception, this initiative has successfully promoted positive behaviors in areas of health and safety, physical and mental wellbeing, pride, and identity.

Ventia’s Craig Moore is an industry role model and safety leader. He has served as a health and safety representative on numerous large projects, been the initial point of contact for emergency response assistance and is a trusted advisor to employees throughout his 42-year long career with Ventia.

Transpower Chief Executive Alison Andrew said she was impressed by the quality of both the winners and finalists in each category and the number of quality entries from across the sector.

“The stories we heard last night showed this sector at its very best,” she commented.

“The people who partner with us in the field, day after day, right across Aotearoa New Zealand, continue to display a deep commitment to their own and their colleagues’ safety, health, and wellbeing.

“Judging by the quality of this year’s STAR Award finalists, we’re well placed to tackle the challenges our industry will face in the future. I congratulate all our nominees, finalists, and winners.”

More information on the winners can be found here on Transpower’s website. 
 

2023 STAR Awards winners

The full list of winners is:

Frontline Leadership:

Evan McKenzie - Ventia

Thought Leadership:

Craig Moore – Venita (tie)

Gene Peters – Omexom (tie)

Future of Safety:

Harry Baker - Omexom

Hauora Wellbeing Initiative:

Dialog Fitzroy – What's My Why Initiative

Safety Innovation / Safety by Design:

Northpower – Ladder anchor system with fall restraint

Team Safety:

Ventia, Omexom, Downer, Northpower and Transpower – Protection and Automation Improvements

STAR Supreme Award:

Craig Moore – Venita (tie)

Dialog Fitzroy - What’s My Why Initiative (tie)

