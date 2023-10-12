"It Is Open For Business" - Development West Coast CEO Heath Milne
Development West Coast [DWC] Chief Executive Heath Milne says the region is "open for business".
He says
there's been a steady increase in small businesses forming
in the region over the last two to three years, but larger
more established businesses are gaining
traction.
"You do have a friendly
environment to move into if you come to the West Coast. But
what we're seeing now is the larger potential businesses
that are starting to kick off,” says
Milne.
“They are largely in the
mineral sector. We've seen a real increase in that area
which is probably counter-intuitive if you think about where
the public perception of the mineral sector
is.”
Milne says there’s a surge in
business development and job opportunities, particularly in
industries related to natural resources, new technology, and
renewable energy. The West Coast is rich in natural
resources, and global demand for commodities associated with
these sectors is on the rise.
“We're
seeing some businesses that are in those areas that are
starting to take advantage of that strong demand globally,"
says Milne.
Development West Coast was
set up as a Charitable Trust in 2001 to manage, invest and
distribute income from a fund of $92 million received from
government as compensation for the loss of indigenous
forestry and the privatisation of much infrastructure on the
West Coast in the late 1990s.
The
organisation's primary objective is to promote sustainable
employment opportunities and generate economic benefits for
the West Coast.
DWC plays multiple
roles in the region, serving as the regional tourism
organisation, offering commercial financing services, and
providing support for business development and growth. The
latter is through advisory services and networking [Regional
Business Partner Network], connecting businesses with
mentors [Business Mentors New Zealand] and training
opportunities [Upskill West
Coast].
"The cost of starting a business on the West Coast is potentially lower than other parts of New Zealand. We have lower rent, lower property prices. The infrastructure for businesses is pretty good and there's been a lot of investment that has gone into that space in recent times. The lifestyle for people on the coast is really good, that's quite useful when attracting staff as well,” Milne explains.