Napier Powerball Player Wins $6 Million
The stars have aligned for a lucky Powerball player from Napier after winning $6 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.
The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $1 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just one week after a $24.25 million Powerball prize was won by a man in Lower Hutt. The “family man” is looking forward to investing his winnings.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2023:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|10
|16 August
|$37.125 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|11
|2 September
|$10.3 million
|New World Wairoa
|Wairoa
|12
|7 October
|$24.25 million
|Woolworths Wainuiomata
|Lower Hutt
|13
|14 October
|$6 million
|Greenmeadows New World
|Napier