SkyCity CEO To Step Down In 2024

SkyCity Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ahearne, has notified the Board of his intention to step down from the role of Chief Executive Officer at the end of March 2024 before returning to Europe with his family.

In acknowledging Mr Ahearne’s contribution to the company, SkyCity Chair, Julian Cook, said, “On behalf of the SkyCity Board, I would like to thank Michael for his leadership, commitment and dedication through his time with SkyCity. Michael has worked hard to set a strong platform for the business going forward and has been tireless in seeking to do the right thing for SkyCity.

“Michael has led the business through a very complex and demanding period. This has included dealing with the significant fire at the New Zealand International Convention Centre and rebuild, navigating the business through COVID-19 and the recovery, and responding to regulatory matters relating to the SkyCity Adelaide business. Michael has also led significant investment and improvements in SkyCity’s compliance functions.”

Mr Ahearne said, “It has been a privilege to lead SkyCity over the last number of years, in particular leading the organisation through the challenges of COVID-19, leading enhancements in our capabilities in customer care, and establishing the SkyCity online strategy. I am really proud of the changes we have made throughout our business to enhance our host responsibility and AML/CTF capabilities. This work will continue as we are committed to continuously improving our capabilities in these areas.

“I couldn’t do my role at SkyCity without the wonderful staff who strive every day to make this an amazing company that not only is a leader in entertainment but also an integral part of the communities we operate in. While I have immensely enjoyed my time at SkyCity and in New Zealand, it is time to return home with my family.”

Mr Ahearne joined SkyCity in December 2017 as Group Chief Operating Officer and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in November 2020. Mr Ahearne will remain in the role of Chief Executive Officer during this period and continue to be focused on both our operational and strategic priorities as a business until his departure.

Mr Cook said that the SkyCity Board has commenced a recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer, including internal and external candidates.

© Scoop Media