Water Conference Draws Record Attendance

Monday, 16 October 2023, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

The record-breaking attendance at this year’s Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2023 reflects the recognition of the challenges around the need for major investment in infrastructure and climate change resilience.

The three day conference gets underway tomorrow (Tuesday) in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington with more than 1200 delegates, 100 thought leadership, keynote and technical presentations along with 180 exhibition stands.

Water New Zealand’s chief executive, Gillian Blythe says the country’s crumbling water infrastructure and long-term lack of investment has been obvious in recent weeks.

“We’ve seen the Auckland sinkhole and subsequent sewage spill in the Waitematā harbour along with the Queenstown cryptosporidiosis outbreak and the revelation that 300,000 people are receiving water that doesn’t have adequate protozoa protection.”

She says the sector has been calling for better infrastructure investment for many years.

“It’s been too easy to turn a blind eye to our ageing underground pipes and the huge amount water wasted through leakages.

“We know we can’t simply tinker with the current model of water service delivery.

“A key focus of Water New Zealand has been around the need for a long term transformation.

“We need generational change and an aspirational vision for the three waters sector.

“That’s why we’ll be launching Towards 2050: Transformation vision for the water sector at this year’s conference.

“This is a visionary document setting out what we need the sector to look like mid-century and how we can get there.”

Much of the conference will be focused on the long term challenges of climate change and improving the health and delivery of water services.

The new water quality and economic regulatory models will also be under the spotlight.

International keynote speakers include renowned environmental activist, Erin Brockovich who’ll be speaking via zoom as well as the managing director of Melbourne-based Greater Western Water, Maree Lang and former South Australian Minister of Water, Karlene Maywald.

Other speakers include the chief executive of Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira, Helmut Modlik, and Dallas King from Ngāti Kaharau and Ngāti Hau Hapū in Hokianga, as well as the chief executive of the new Northland and Auckland Water Services Entity, Wai Tāmaki ki Te Hiku, Jon Lamonte.

Te Mana o te Wai, putting the health of the water first, along with the importance of genuine engagement with iwi will also be a key part of much of the discussion at the conference.

Click here for the conference programme.

