ManageEngine Rounds Off Its Endpoint Protection Platform With The Addition Of Next Generation Antivirus Capability

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 2:05 pm
Press Release: ManageEngine

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — October 17, 2023 — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the addition of the next-generation antivirus (NGAV) capability in its unified endpoint management (UEM) solution, Endpoint Central, positioning it as an endpoint protection platform (EPP).

In today's cyber environment, NGAV is crucial to addressing the loopholes left undetected by traditional antivirus solutions. Endpoint Central's NGAV leverages a deep learning model implemented with neural networks in combination with behavioural detection to detect both known and unknown threats, including those with previously unseen attack patterns. It offers edge-AI-based, real-time protection and offline capabilities by carrying out monitoring, analyses, and remediation workflows locally on the device.

“Endpoints have been one of the most utilised threat vectors by cybercriminals for quite some time now,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “Over the last decade, we have been consistently adding endpoint security capabilities like vulnerability assessment and remediation, browser security, endpoint privilege management, data leakage prevention and anti-ransomware, helping organisations minimise the attack surface. With the release of the NGAV capability, we are adding AI-based malware protection to Endpoint Central, rounding it off as an EPP, thereby providing customers with a holistic cyber defence approach.”

Benefits of Endpoint Central's NGAV

Endpoint Central uses a single, lightweight agent for its wide range of high-stakes capabilities like device life cycle management, remote troubleshooting, user experience management and endpoint security.

Apart from reducing organisations' IT footprints, this unified approach offers:

  • A wide scope for remediation policies: Security teams can apply necessary patches, quarantine affected devices from the internet and intranet, force login credential resets, revert devices to their IT-approved baseline versions and remove vulnerable applications.
  • Seamless incident investigation: Built-in remote troubleshooting and system management capabilities offer instant and thorough incident investigation of quarantined devices.
  • Feedback loops for bolstering the security posture: Security policies can be continuously updated based on threats detected by the NGAV engine, constantly enhancing the cybersecurity posture.

ManageEngine has been in the IT management market for over 20 years and has built a strong foundation of IT management and security capabilities from the ground up. The NGAV addition to Endpoint Central is a move to strengthen endpoint security within the company's comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

“We aim to offer an AI-powered, unified, end-to-end platform for the digital enterprise in which cyber resilience is of paramount importance,” added Venkatachalam. “The platform will enable customers to devise and implement a comprehensive security strategy by building workflows across multiple ManageEngine security offerings, automating threat detection, threat responses and incident investigation.”

About Endpoint Central

Endpoint Central is a UEM solution that manages and secures today's digital workplace across diverse device types and OSs. Acclaimed by industry analysts like Gartner®, Forrester, and IDC, it employs a single, lightweight agent to offer end-to-end device life cycle management, consolidated with security capabilities like attack surface management, threat detection and response, and compliance. Robust remote troubleshooting, self-service capabilities, and proactive analytics help reduce downtime and improve the overall end-user experience. Available both on-premises and as a SaaS solution, Endpoint Central is used by more than 25,000 enterprises globally, fitting perfectly into their existing IT infrastructures and enabling interoperability. For more information, visit manageengine.com/endpoint-central.

About ManageEngine 

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

