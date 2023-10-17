Water Advocate Erin Brockovich To Address Water New Zealand Conference

Internationally renowned consumer advocate and environmental activist, Erin Brockovich will give the keynote address on the second day (tomorrow) of the Water New Zealand Conference and Expo 2023.

Erin Brockovich became an overnight icon for her relentless persistence in uncovering the poisoning of the water supply in the small US town of Hinckley by the utility giant Pacific Gas and Electric. This led to the largest direct action lawsuit of its kind - $333 million paid out to the 600 residents.

She will give her keynote address via zoom.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says the Hinckley case revealed an appalling culture within an organisation, and Erin Brockovich’s work underlines the importance of consumer and citizen advocacy.

She says several of the conferences 100-plus presentations include discussion around consumer protection and the role of the new water regulatory environment in protecting public health.

“Protecting public health by ensuring clean and safe drinking water is vital and that is why the establishment of the new water quality regulator, Taumata Arowai, was such an important first step of the three waters reforms.

“Underpinning this is the concept of Te Mana o te Wai, or putting the health of the water first, because clean, healthy water will ensure that people are drinking safe healthy water.

The two and a half day conference also looks at other key challenges such climate change, the urgent need to address our crumbling infrastructure and the way we deliver water services to ensure long term affordability.

