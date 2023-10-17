Firm Emerges As Australasia’s Largest Premium Open Space Maintenance Brand Following Merger

Recreational Services, one of New Zealand’s largest and most diverse parks, grounds and facility management organisations has rebranded as Green by Nature™ following a merger and rebrand that has resulted in the formation of what will be Australasia’s largest and most-awarded landscaping services brands.

Launched today as Green by Nature™, Recreational Services has come together with three of Australia’s most well established landscaping businesses, Green Options, Skyline Landscape Services and Super Gardens.

Founded in 1992, Recreational Services is one of New Zealand's largest and most diverse parks, grounds and facility management businesses, having built their family-centric business into a multi-million dollar business that employs over 700 staff nationwide.

While the newly formed Group consists of 2,000 specialists across both countries, Green by Nature’s primary focus will be the ability to deliver increased capabilities and innovative solutions to their customers, which consists of a blend of commercial contracts, councils, large-scale sports grounds and educational institutions across Australia and New Zealand. The Group will set new industry benchmarks for quality and innovation, as well as becoming a destination for industry talent.

“As Green by Nature, we remain committed to retaining our reputation in New Zealand for building and maintaining trusted working relationships with our clients, communities and staff, as well as delivering excellence and innovation in the green spaces across Aotearoa.” says Cameron Parr, Director, New Zealand.

“Our new, combined strengths drawn from across the Group will enable us to be in the best possible position to strengthen our operations in the market and successfully execute upon our vision of being the partner that more people turn to for the design, build and maintenance of our remarkable green spaces” adds Parr.

Driven by an ambition to develop a global and forward-thinking green space company, the new Green by Nature brand will set new standards for customer experience and sustainability throughout the industry.

© Scoop Media

