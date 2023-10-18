6th Annual Global Demand Awards Format & Finalists Announced: Celebrating Global Discovery of Exceptional Entertainment
Los Angeles (October 17, 2023) - Parrot Analytics announced the next edition of its annual awards show marking the 6th annual Global Demand Awards, which recognize the world’s most in-demand TV series, movies, and talent for the year 2023.
The awards will be highlighted by the fourth annual virtual festival featuring the leading talent, executives, and creators behind today’s most in-demand global hits. “Demand Festival: Discovery” will be held online from February 5 through February 9, 2024. Winners in all categories will be announced in late January 2024.
This year’s Demand Festival will once again gather iconic entertainment leaders to explore the profound impact of globalization on the content industry. “Demand Festival: Discovery” will delve into the ability of content to transcend borders and cultures, opening up new monetization avenues, driving innovation in content marketing, and shaping the future of entertainment media. Through poignant conversations and in-depth interviews, the festival programming will unearth the strategies and secrets behind international film and TV hits.
“The arena of entertainment continues to evolve and expand across the globe, reflecting the tastes and preferences of an international audience. As we venture further into this decade, we continue our tradition of shining a spotlight on exceptional entertainment by honoring the series, films, and talent who bring it to life,” said Brandon Katz, Industry Strategist for Parrot Analytics. “Inevitable industry consolidation will result in audiences having less to choose from when it’s time to find their next binge. But they can continue to enjoy an endless menu of entertainment, ranging from blockbuster IP to niche and non-English language content. With so much entertainment created in one year, it’s vital to honor the series and films that break through the noise, attracting the most attention, time, and adoration from global audiences.”
Winners for all categories will be determined using Parrot Analytics’ global demand measurement system, ensuring a true reflection of audience desire for excellent storytelling and performance, with no “for your consideration” campaigns influencing the results.
The current finalists for each category are determined based on global audience demand data for the period January 1, 2023 – October 10, 2023.
A further note on methodology: TV series are only included if the show was released in the 2023 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2023 calendar year. For movies, the analysis timeframe that has been applied is Nov 1 2022 - Oct 31 2023 to ensure that US holiday season movie releases are captured.
Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2024.
The list of categories for the 6th Annual Global Demand Awards includes:
TV Categories
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2023
Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2023
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2023
Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2023
Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2023
Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2023
Movie Categories
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2023
Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2023 (45-day window)
Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2023
Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2023
Most In-Demand European Export of 2023
Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2023
Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2023
Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2023
Talent Category
Most In-Demand Rising Star of 2023
The top five finalists for each category of the 6th Annual Global Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, subject to change:
World’s Choice - Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2023
- Attack on Titan
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- One Piece (anime)
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2023
- Ahsoka
- Citadel
- One Piece (Netflix)
- Secret Invasion
- The Last of Us
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2023
- Attack on Titan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- My Hero Academia
- One Piece
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2023
- PAW Patrol
- Peppa Pig
- Sesame Street
- Spongebob Squarepants
- The Owl House
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2023
- Saturday Night Live
- Sex Education
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2023
- Air Crash Investigation (Mayday)
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive
- How To With John Wilson
- Planet Earth
- Prehistoric Planet
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2023
- Succession
- The Good Doctor
- The Last of Us
- The Rookie
- Yellowstone
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2023
- 30 Coins
- Adhura
- American Horror Story
- Creepshow
- Slasher
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2023
- America's Got Talent
- Love Island UK
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- The Voice (US)
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2023
- Doom Patrol
- Loki
- Superman & Lois
- The Flash
- Titans
Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2023 (Live Action)
- Hostel Daze
- Naagin
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- The Glory
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2023
- Black Mirror
- Good Omens
- Sex Education
- The Crown
- Doctor Who
Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2023
- Big Brother Brazil
- Como Dice El Dicho
- La Rosa de Guadalupe
- Masterchef Brazil
- Vecinos
Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2023
- Foundation
- Outlander
- Shadow and Bone
- The Witcher
- You
Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2023
- Dragon Ball Z
- Mr. Bean
- On The Buses
- Seinfeld
- Star Trek: The Original Series
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2023
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Pathaan
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2023 (45 day window)
- Barbie
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Oppenheimer
- Pathaan
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2023
- Adipurush
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Fast X
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Pathaan
Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2023
- Pinocchio
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Suzume No Tojimari
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2023
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2023
- Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs The Underworld
- Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me
- Stutz
- The Elephant Whisperers
- To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb
Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2023
- A Man Called Otto
- Creed III
- Drishyam 2
- Oppenheimer
- The Fabelmans
Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2023
- Bhediya
- Evil Dead Rise
- M3GAN
- Scream 6
- The Menu
Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2023
- Ant-man And The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2023
- Adipurush
- Bhediya
- Drishyam 2
- Pathaan
- Suzume No Tojimari
Most In-Demand European Export of 2023
- Enola Holmes 2
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Tetris
- Troll
Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2023
- A Million Miles Away
- God Is A Bullet
- Quicksand
- Rich In Love 2
- Sayen
Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2023
- American Psycho
- Spirited Away
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Titanic
- Top Gun
Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2023
- Enola Holmes 2
- Ghosted
- Mission Majnu
- Murder Mystery 2
- Troll
Most In-Demand Rising Star in the World, 2023
- Inaki Godoy
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Xolo Mariduena
- Sophia Lillis
- Sophie Thatcher
These finalists reflect the diverse and eclectic tastes of modern global audiences which range from massive blockbusters, Japanese animation, horror comedies and everything in between. Whether it be the record-breaking success of Netflix’s Norwegian monster movie Trolls or the continued popularity of Indian TV series and films, audiences across the globe have never enjoyed more access to entertainment outside of their home market than today.
These finalists are a microcosm for how the granular regional and macro audience preferences must now work in tandem to fully power an entertainment media company’s total ambitions. By better understanding the specific programming that appeals to various cultures, programmers can develop entertainment that forms even deeper emotional bonds with a diverse array of audiences across the world.
About The Global Demand Awards:
The Global Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven entertainment awards event. The winning TV series, movies and talent are determined using empirical audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees involved. Instead, winners are selected using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series, movie or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. For more information, please visit www.globaldemandawards.com.
About Parrot Analytics:
Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com. For more information about Content Valuation, see www.parrotanalytics.com/products/content-valuation.