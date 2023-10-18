6th Annual Global Demand Awards Format & Finalists Announced: Celebrating Global Discovery of Exceptional Entertainment

Los Angeles (October 17, 2023) - Parrot Analytics announced the next edition of its annual awards show marking the 6th annual Global Demand Awards, which recognize the world’s most in-demand TV series, movies, and talent for the year 2023.

The awards will be highlighted by the fourth annual virtual festival featuring the leading talent, executives, and creators behind today’s most in-demand global hits. “Demand Festival: Discovery” will be held online from February 5 through February 9, 2024. Winners in all categories will be announced in late January 2024.

This year’s Demand Festival will once again gather iconic entertainment leaders to explore the profound impact of globalization on the content industry. “Demand Festival: Discovery” will delve into the ability of content to transcend borders and cultures, opening up new monetization avenues, driving innovation in content marketing, and shaping the future of entertainment media. Through poignant conversations and in-depth interviews, the festival programming will unearth the strategies and secrets behind international film and TV hits.

“The arena of entertainment continues to evolve and expand across the globe, reflecting the tastes and preferences of an international audience. As we venture further into this decade, we continue our tradition of shining a spotlight on exceptional entertainment by honoring the series, films, and talent who bring it to life,” said Brandon Katz, Industry Strategist for Parrot Analytics. “Inevitable industry consolidation will result in audiences having less to choose from when it’s time to find their next binge. But they can continue to enjoy an endless menu of entertainment, ranging from blockbuster IP to niche and non-English language content. With so much entertainment created in one year, it’s vital to honor the series and films that break through the noise, attracting the most attention, time, and adoration from global audiences.”

Winners for all categories will be determined using Parrot Analytics’ global demand measurement system, ensuring a true reflection of audience desire for excellent storytelling and performance, with no “for your consideration” campaigns influencing the results.

The current finalists for each category are determined based on global audience demand data for the period January 1, 2023 – October 10, 2023.

A further note on methodology: TV series are only included if the show was released in the 2023 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2023 calendar year. For movies, the analysis timeframe that has been applied is Nov 1 2022 - Oct 31 2023 to ensure that US holiday season movie releases are captured.

Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2024.

The list of categories for the 6th Annual Global Demand Awards includes:

TV Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2023

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2023

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2023

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2023

Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2023

Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2023

Movie Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2023

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2023 (45-day window)

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2023

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2023

Most In-Demand European Export of 2023

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2023

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2023

Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2023

Talent Category

Most In-Demand Rising Star of 2023

The top five finalists for each category of the 6th Annual Global Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, subject to change:

World’s Choice - Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2023

Attack on Titan

Jujutsu Kaisen

One Piece (anime)

(anime) The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2023

Ahsoka

Citadel

One Piece (Netflix)

(Netflix) Secret Invasion

The Last of Us

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2023

Attack on Titan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Jujutsu Kaisen

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2023

PAW Patrol

Peppa Pig

Sesame Street

Spongebob Squarepants

The Owl House

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2023

Saturday Night Live

Sex Education

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2023

Air Crash Investigation (Mayday)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

How To With John Wilson

Planet Earth

Prehistoric Planet

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2023

Succession

The Good Doctor

The Last of Us

The Rookie

Yellowstone

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2023

30 Coins

Adhura

American Horror Story

Creepshow

Slasher

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2023

America's Got Talent

Love Island UK

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

The Voice (US)

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2023

Doom Patrol

Loki

Superman & Lois

The Flash

Titans

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2023 (Live Action)

Hostel Daze

Naagin

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Glory

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2023

Black Mirror

Good Omens

Sex Education

The Crown

Doctor Who

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2023

Big Brother Brazil

Como Dice El Dicho

La Rosa de Guadalupe

Masterchef Brazil

Vecinos

Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2023

Foundation

Outlander

Shadow and Bone

The Witcher

You

Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2023

Dragon Ball Z

Mr. Bean

On The Buses

Seinfeld

Star Trek: The Original Series

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

John Wick: Chapter 4

Pathaan

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2023 (45 day window)

Barbie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Oppenheimer

Pathaan

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2023

Adipurush

Avatar: The Way of Water

Fast X

John Wick: Chapter 4

Pathaan

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2023

Pinocchio

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Suzume No Tojimari

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2023

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2023

Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs The Underworld

Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me

Stutz

The Elephant Whisperers

To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2023

A Man Called Otto

Creed III

Drishyam 2

Oppenheimer

The Fabelmans

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2023

Bhediya

Evil Dead Rise

M3GAN

Scream 6

The Menu

Most In-Demand Superhero Movie of 2023

Ant-man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2023

Adipurush

Bhediya

Drishyam 2

Pathaan

Suzume No Tojimari

Most In-Demand European Export of 2023

Enola Holmes 2

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Tetris

Troll

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2023

A Million Miles Away

God Is A Bullet

Quicksand

Rich In Love 2

Sayen

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2023

American Psycho

Spirited Away

The Shawshank Redemption

Titanic

Top Gun

Most In-Demand SVOD-Exclusive Movie of 2023

Enola Holmes 2

Ghosted

Mission Majnu

Murder Mystery 2

Troll

Most In-Demand Rising Star in the World, 2023

Inaki Godoy

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Xolo Mariduena

Sophia Lillis

Sophie Thatcher

These finalists reflect the diverse and eclectic tastes of modern global audiences which range from massive blockbusters, Japanese animation, horror comedies and everything in between. Whether it be the record-breaking success of Netflix’s Norwegian monster movie Trolls or the continued popularity of Indian TV series and films, audiences across the globe have never enjoyed more access to entertainment outside of their home market than today.

These finalists are a microcosm for how the granular regional and macro audience preferences must now work in tandem to fully power an entertainment media company’s total ambitions. By better understanding the specific programming that appeals to various cultures, programmers can develop entertainment that forms even deeper emotional bonds with a diverse array of audiences across the world.

About The Global Demand Awards:

The Global Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven entertainment awards event. The winning TV series, movies and talent are determined using empirical audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees involved. Instead, winners are selected using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series, movie or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. For more information, please visit www.globaldemandawards.com.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com. For more information about Content Valuation, see www.parrotanalytics.com/products/content-valuation.

