Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Launch of a New Short-term Lender

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 7:23 am
Press Release: Sweet As Money

The launch of a new small loans company means Kiwis now have fairer access to money without incurring massive interest costs and fees.

Sweet As Money is a Kiwi-owned short-term lender with a difference, offering low fees and the ability for people to build up their credit score.

With an annual interest rate of 35% on all loans, Sweet As Money provides loans of up to $1,500 at a significantly lower interest rate than many other short-term lenders.

Short term loans - sometimes known as payday loans - have had bad press in the past. Much of this was justified, as predatory lenders took advantage of people in desperate situations and kept them in a vicious cycle of debt.

Sweet As Money’s Managing Director Anouska Sweetman says she saw the need for people to access small amounts of money, but was disturbed at the cost they had to pay for this.

Sometimes people need a lifeline, and they shouldn’t have to worry about loan sharks trapping them in an endless cycle of fees, penalties and extremely high interest rates.

“They also shouldn’t be forced to borrow large amounts for long terms if they only need a few hundred dollars to tie them over until their next payday.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The primary objective of Sweet As Money is to help our customers avoid getting into a financial rut.

“By offering small loans at reasonable interest rates, they can get the cash they need to tide them over without having to commit to a larger loan.

One of the biggest barriers to people being able to access money is bad credit, as some lenders won’t provide their services to people with poor credit scores. Or they’ll charge them much higher fees and interest rates.

A key aspect of Sweet As Money’s approach is positive credit reporting, which means regular on-time payments count towards the borrower’s credit score. The more payments a person makes, the better their credit score can be.

Many short term lenders don’t offer positive credit reporting, but for us it’s an essential part of our service.

“We want our customers to leave us in a better financial position than when they came, so giving them the opportunity to improve their credit score is really important to us.

Sweet As Money was created to provide a financial lifeline to people who need it, offering borrowers the opportunity to get out of sticky situations without being locked into long-term payment plans. The company also doesn’t charge higher interest rates for borrowers with poor credit - they pay the same as everyone else.

Borrowers also benefit from Sweet As Money’s simple approach to lending with no hidden costs: a flat $85 establishment fee and no early repayment fees means customers know up front how much their loan is going to cost them.

With lower fees, fairer interest rates and fast approval, New Zealanders now have access to affordable small loans to help them get back on track.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sweet As Money on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 