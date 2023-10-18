Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Market Showing Green Shoots In Spring

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 7:49 pm
Press Release: Trade Me Property

The property market is starting to show signs of reviving as we head into spring, with month-on-month increases slow but steady, according to Trade Me’s Property Price Index for September.

The national average asking price for a property was up 0.4 per cent in September when compared with August, following an identical 0.4 per cent increase in August, sitting at $840,050.

“Aotearoa’s property market has started to show signs of bouncing back as we start moving into the warmer months. While prices have certainly dropped since the peak highs seen in 2021, they now seem to be levelling out,” said Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd.

“Buyers looking to take advantage of the market might find the time is now as we head into the summer months, where we tend to see an increase in demand.

“If we compare with September last year, the national average asking price is still down by 6.2 per cent. However, based on the trajectory we are seeing the market move, I would say cashed-up buyers are in a great position to make the most of these market conditions before prices really head north.”

Wellington seeing a rebound

Prices in Wellington city are beginning to heat up once more, with the average asking price up 1.4 per cent on last year to $894,900 in September.

“Wellington saw some of the biggest price increases at the peak of the market, so it makes sense that after a bit of a correction the prices are also heading back up,” said Mr Lloyd.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The whole region has seen a modest rebound in every region except Porirua – down 1.2 per cent year-on-year.

Mr Lloyd said prices are still down in the Wellington region – with asking prices 7.3 per cent less than this time last year.

“At this stage it is far too early to say whether the general election will have any impact on the housing market in Wellington – especially given Wellington is the home of Government and the public service – but it will certainly be something to keep an eye on over the next few months,” Mr Lloyd added.

“Meanwhile in Auckland, prices went up 0.2 per cent in September, so we are seeing a very stable market there. But Aucklanders are yet to see the average asking price drop below the $1 million mark – with the average asking price currently sitting at $1,134,600 for Auckland city.”

Higher-density housing options dropping in price

In Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch cities, prices are down across the board for apartments, townhouses and units.

The biggest drop was for apartment living in Christchurch – with the average asking price down 16.2 per cent to $652,700.

“There are lots of benefits for picking a townhouse or apartment – particularly for younger and first home buyers, so I am sure many potential buyers will be watching this trend in Christchurch,” said Mr Lloyd.

“Apartment hunters in Auckland and Wellington might also find now is the time – with the average asking price in Auckland down 7.5 per cent and Wellington down 10.2 per cent,” added Mr Lloyd.

Smaller houses are also coming down in price, particularly 1-2 bedrooms in Auckland, down 11 per cent, and Wellington, down 4 per cent year-on-year.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Trade Me Property on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 