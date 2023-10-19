Advantage Wins NZ-wide Innovation Award For The Third Year In The Row

New Zealand-based IT consulting firm Advantage was recently awarded the NZ-wide Innovation Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards. The award recognizes partners that deliver innovative solutions to their customers headquartered outside of the three most-populated metropolitan areas in the country.

Advantage wins this award for work with an automation partner to implement a managed detection and response (MDR) solution to mitigate cyber risk delivered out of Advantage’s Security Operations Centre. The company boasts a 25-year history and runs its IT and networking services largely out of the regional HQ in Palmerston North.

The NZ-wide Innovation Award is a testament to Advantage's commitment to providing innovative and effective IT solutions to its customers. The company's unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation has helped it to become a market-leading specialist in its field.

"I'm really proud of the Advantage team and what we have achieved over the last 12 months," said Advantage Managing Director Brad Pearpoint. "Receiving this award for the third year, validates that our hard work is paying off. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to our customers and partners over the coming year."

The Reseller News Innovation Awards is an annual event that recognizes the most innovative companies and individuals in the New Zealand IT industry. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts and are based on criteria such as innovation, creativity, and impact.

About Advantage

Advantage is a leading IT consulting firm in New Zealand. The company specializes in providing innovative and effective IT solutions to its customers. Advantage's unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation has helped it to become a market leader in its field.

Advantage offers a wide range of IT services, including:

IT consulting

Security solutions

Cloud computing solutions

Managed services

Professional services

Advantage's customers include businesses of all sizes, from government agencies to small businesses. The company is committed to helping its customers to achieve their business goals using technology.

© Scoop Media

