Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advantage Wins NZ-wide Innovation Award For The Third Year In The Row

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Advantage

New Zealand-based IT consulting firm Advantage was recently awarded the NZ-wide Innovation Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards. The award recognizes partners that deliver innovative solutions to their customers headquartered outside of the three most-populated metropolitan areas in the country.

Advantage wins this award for work with an automation partner to implement a managed detection and response (MDR) solution to mitigate cyber risk delivered out of Advantage’s Security Operations Centre. The company boasts a 25-year history and runs its IT and networking services largely out of the regional HQ in Palmerston North.

The NZ-wide Innovation Award is a testament to Advantage's commitment to providing innovative and effective IT solutions to its customers. The company's unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation has helped it to become a market-leading specialist in its field.

"I'm really proud of the Advantage team and what we have achieved over the last 12 months," said Advantage Managing Director Brad Pearpoint. "Receiving this award for the third year, validates that our hard work is paying off. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to our customers and partners over the coming year."

The Reseller News Innovation Awards is an annual event that recognizes the most innovative companies and individuals in the New Zealand IT industry. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts and are based on criteria such as innovation, creativity, and impact.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

About Advantage

Advantage is a leading IT consulting firm in New Zealand. The company specializes in providing innovative and effective IT solutions to its customers. Advantage's unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation has helped it to become a market leader in its field.

Advantage offers a wide range of IT services, including:

IT consulting

Security solutions

Cloud computing solutions

Managed services

Professional services

Advantage's customers include businesses of all sizes, from government agencies to small businesses. The company is committed to helping its customers to achieve their business goals using technology.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Advantage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 