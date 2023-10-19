Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fabrum Acquires Alec Farrar Engineering To Support Scale-up

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Fabrum


CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, October 19, 2023 – New Zealand company Fabrum, a world leader in zero-emission transition technologies to enable a lower-carbon economy, has completed the acquisition of Alec Farrar Engineering Limited, a Christchurch-based engineering manufacturing company and foundry. The acquisition will extend Fabrum’s manufacturing capability to support its rapid growth, driven by growing demand for its end-to-end hydrogen systems and other technologies for aerospace, heavy transport and heavy industries. Details of the cash-only purchase were not disclosed.

Fabrum founders Hugh Reynolds (Technical Director) and Christopher Boyle (Chairman) with Dr Ojas Mahapatra (CEO)
 

Alec Farrar Engineering will continue to serve the New Zealand engineering industry, which it has served for 92 years, with its existing team as a wholly owned entity within Fabrum. Alec Farrar provides a range of services, including casting, machining, and general engineering, and its machine shop can produce or repair an extensive range of parts for customers in large or small quantities. Alec Farrar and its team have manufactured castings for Fabrum’s flagship cryocooler technology used with electrolysers for its hydrogen production systems and in traditional cryogenic markets of liquid nitrogen, liquid oxygen, liquid natural gas, and liquid air.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dr Ojas Mahapatra, CEO of Fabrum, says: “We’re delighted to welcome the Alec Farrar team to Fabrum. Fabrum is growing its base to meet the growing demand for our hydrogen systems and other world-leading technologies. Through this acquisition, we’re building our talented team and adding a strategically important part of our cryocooler supply chain to Fabrum. We plan to invest further in Alec Farrar to expand its offering to include heat treatment and other services, which the wider engineering industry in New Zealand can also benefit from.”

Robyn Farrar, Managing Director, Alec Farrar Engineering, says, “Joining Fabrum is an opportunity to take the legacy of the company founded by Alec Farrar in 1931 into the future. We’ve worked with the Fabrum team for many years to assist with manufacturing parts, so we’re well-known to each other, which will make for a seamless transition. We’re excited to see how the company will evolve, serving Fabrum and other engineering industry customers.”

Christopher Boyle, Fabrum’s Executive Chair, says, “Fabrum has earned a global reputation as an innovator for its core competencies in green hydrogen production, storage, dispensing, and system integration for heavy transport, mining and aviation markets. This acquisition is another important milestone on our journey. It grows engineering capability in Christchurch and keeps essential skills here for both Fabrum’s benefit and New Zealand’s engineering industry. Fabrum was created 18 years ago to leverage Christchurch’s strong technology manufacturing history and Canterbury University’s very talented Engineering School, so we are pleased to continue to deliver on this vision.”
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fabrum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 