OnlyDrive Expands Its Horizons: New Branch Set To Open In New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand – Leading global auto parts supplier, OnlyDrive, has announced its latest expansion, with a new branch set to open in New Zealand's capital city, Wellington. This move marks a significant step for the company as it continues to grow its international footprint and aims to make quality auto parts more accessible to customers across the globe.

Founded in 2010, OnlyDrive has steadily risen to prominence within the automotive industry, recognized for its commitment to high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company prides itself on sourcing the best auto parts from reputable manufacturers and providing solutions for both everyday car enthusiasts and professional mechanics alike.

Why New Zealand?

OnlyDrive's decision to open a branch in New Zealand was driven by the country's robust automotive market and the demand for reliable and high-quality auto parts. New Zealand boasts a vibrant car culture, with many enthusiasts restoring classic cars and maintaining a vast fleet of daily drivers.

"Our research indicated a gap in the New Zealand market for a supplier that could provide a wide range of high-quality auto parts at competitive prices," stated Alex Turner, Chief Executive Officer at OnlyDrive. "We saw this as an opportunity to serve and meet the needs of Kiwi car enthusiasts and professionals."

Local Economic Impact

The opening of the OnlyDrive branch in Wellington is expected to bring significant benefits to the local economy. Not only will it create new jobs, but it will also forge partnerships with local businesses and suppliers, thus boosting the regional economic growth.

Local mechanic, Maia Williams, expressed her excitement about the opening, "Having a reliable supplier like OnlyDrive in our backyard means we can better serve our customers. It will save us time on sourcing parts and hopefully lead to faster turnaround times for repairs."

Commitment to Sustainability

In addition to their commitment to quality and service, OnlyDrive is also dedicated to sustainable practices. The New Zealand branch will implement eco-friendly initiatives, such as recycling used parts and optimizing logistics to reduce carbon footprints.

"As a company, we recognize the importance of sustainability, especially within the automotive industry," commented Sarah Lee, Head of Sustainability at OnlyDrive. "We are constantly looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact while delivering the best products to our customers."

Looking Ahead

With its new branch in Wellington, OnlyDrive is poised to make a significant impact on New Zealand's automotive scene. The company has plans for further expansion within the country, aiming to open additional branches in cities like Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin in the coming years.

For car enthusiasts and professionals in New Zealand, the future looks brighter with easier access to top-notch auto parts. OnlyDrive's commitment to quality, service, and sustainability is set to reshape the automotive parts landscape in the country, and many are eagerly anticipating its official opening.

© Scoop Media

