Fall In Exports To China Continues In The Year Ended September 2023

The total value of goods exported to China in the year ended September 2023 was $19.3 billion, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Annual exports to China have been falling since May 2023.

In the year ended September 2023, China received 27 percent of the total value of New Zealand’s total goods exports ($70.4 billion). By comparison, in the year ended September 2013, China received 18 percent ($8.3 billion) of New Zealand’s total goods export values ($46.0 billion).

“Over the past decade, exports to China have been steadily increasing, with a flat period during COVID-19, but in recent months this has started to shift,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

