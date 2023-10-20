Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ANZIIF Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer Katrina Shanks

Friday, 20 October 2023, 3:20 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) has officially announced Katrina Shanks as the next Chief Executive Officer of ANZIIF.

Ben Bessell, ANZIIF President comments, “I am delighted that Katrina will be joining ANZIIF. Katrina has a fantastic background and is experienced in a range of industries and environments. Her tenure in politics and a range of industry associations will provide ANZIIF with the leadership and capability to continue to grow and deliver the strategic objectives of the Board and members in Australia, New Zealand and Asia.”

Shanks comments, “ANZIIF is the leading provider of education, training and development which ensures the insurance and finance sector has the skills, knowledge and competency to thrive. I am excited to be joining a high performing team dedicated to enabling the delivery of high-quality education and standards.”

“We know insurance and finance play a pivotal role in people’s lives to ensure they have financial resilience and freedom at every life stage. ANZIIF plays an important role in ensuring that their members are inspired to continue on a journey of lifelong learning to stay relevant and up to date so they can continue to make a difference in people’s lives. I am looking forward to being part of this journey with the members,” adds Shanks.

Katrina has spent much of her career in financial services. A Chartered Accountant by trade, Katrina started her career in Audit, spent time at Newton Fund Management in London and then joined Westpac Trust. She has owned her own small accountancy business for seven years, after which she was the Financial Controller for the New Zealand National Party. Katrina has a deep understanding of the legislative process and how to influence policy development, drawn from her experience as a two-term Member of Parliament.

Katrina has been the CEO of Financial Advice NZ for five years. She was the inaugural CEO which merged three industry bodies into one professional body. In this time the organisation has become the voice of the financial advice sector, influenced significant legislative and regulatory change, and delivered quality professional development. In addition to this she has ensured research has been the basis for promoting the value of advice to consumers, enabling more New Zealanders, to seek quality financial advice to increase their financial health, wealth and wellbeing.

Katrina Shanks will be relocating from New Zealand to Melbourne in the coming months and will be working with outgoing CEO Prue Willsford on transition plans into the new year. Katrina will officially begin her role with ANZIIF on 8 January 2024.

