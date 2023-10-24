Wiise Expands To New Zealand

Australia’s fast-growing cloud ERP platform aims to help New Zealand organisations modernise their business operations

Highlights financial services, manufacturing and warehousing and distribution as core growth sectors in the market

Auckland, 5 October 2023: Wiise, the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has officially launched its services across New Zealand to accelerate its expansion plans internationally. The expansion aims to fulfil the growing demand for ERP software in New Zealand, particularly from the financial services, manufacturing, and warehousing sectors.

Wiise, built on Microsoft’s cloud platform, bridges the gap between small and medium-sized businesses’ accounting software and enterprise-grade ERP technology. It brings accounting, operations, inventory, manufacturing, enhanced business reporting and intelligence, and CRM into a single system, delivering real-time insights, seamless workflows, and greater details to manage complex operations.

Wiise has built a dedicated solution for New Zealand businesses, including a fully automated payroll solution compliant with New Zealand’s Inland Revenue – Te Tari Taake department, with automated bank feeds that work with major New Zealand banks.

Charlie Wood, CEO, Wiise, says leveraging Wiise will be ideal for New Zealand organisations in accelerating their business growth plans.

"As businesses grow, they inevitably get more complex – more staff, SKUs, product lines, and expenses. Managing this additional complexity gets harder, and basic systems lack the level of detail and connectivity to scale. This leads to businesses spending more time on manual tasks and making guesswork about their performances.

Wiise helps businesses to move forward and focus on growth by connecting their operations into a single system that can manage their more complex needs in real time. Businesses can make smarter and faster decisions, improve productivity and workflows, and scale their operations from small to large enterprises without being restricted by clunky software or manual processes. We’re very excited about our expansion in New Zealand and to show potential customers the impact Wiise can have for their business."

Tony Evans, Partner – Technology Consulting, KPMG New Zealand says Wiise is set to disrupt the local market by offering a purpose-built ERP platform ideal for New Zealand businesses reaching the next stage of growth and maturity.

"Private businesses are the heart of New Zealand’s economy, and many of these companies are ready to move to the next stage and deploy more comprehensive and powerful business software. Only a small percentage of our SMB clients are using ERP systems – a vital tool to give business leaders the information and insight they need to make smarter business decisions around growth and investment. Wiise was built precisely for this and will play a key role in supporting the progress of New Zealand businesses."

Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director, Microsoft New Zealand, says Wiise will play a critical role for many New Zealand businesses as they scale their operations amid economic uncertainties.

"Wiise and Microsoft have a long-standing collaboration, dating back to 2017 when Wiise was first founded. Hosting within the Microsoft cloud will give New Zealand businesses great security and speed. It’s vital that businesses continue to invest in technologies as research shows that slow adoption can result in lower productivity, efficiency, and compliance issues."

Wiise offers several native integrations enabling New Zealand businesses to seamlessly integrate into their favourite tools, such as Microsoft 365, Square POS, OneDrive, Teams, eCommerce, POS, and bank feeds.

About Wiise

Built for small and medium-sized businesses, Wiise is the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that helps move your whole business forward in one secure Microsoft platform. Manage your finances, automate operations, and get the business intelligence and insights you need to make the right decisions. https://www.wiise.com/nz

