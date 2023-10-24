Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Offshore Wind Capability Study Reveals New Job And Supply Chain Opportunities

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Taranaki Offshore Partnership

Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP), New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and Ara Ake are pleased to release their Industry Capability Mapping Study, which indicates the potential for offshore wind to create many new jobs in the Taranaki region, smoothing the transition away from emissions-intensive industries.

The study, commissioned by TOP and NZTE with the support of Ara Ake, gathered information from more than 100 organisations including the local community, infrastructure experts, industry, iwi, and local government, through workshops, surveys and interviews over a year, as well as analysing case studies from around the world.

Leveraging information from international projects, the study and jobs guide identify the sorts of jobs which are created by the planning, building and operational phases of a wind farm, and with the input of the local community, highlight what skills and capabilities already exist in Taranaki and where more can be done. For example, outlining the types of training that could be beneficial to the workforce, or where initiatives can be introduced to support local businesses to be a part of the supply chain.

Giacomo Caleffi from Taranaki Offshore Partnership says that as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy technologies globally, offshore wind provides New Zealand with an opportunity to transition from oil and gas, while creating new opportunities for the skilled workers previously working in that industry.

“New Zealand requires a significant increase in renewable energy generation to meet our emissions reduction targets, and to enable the decarbonisation of the economy into the future.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Offshore wind has a key role to play in New Zealand’s future energy mix. It provides renewable energy at scale and complements many other forms of renewable energy generation. To unlock these benefits, it’s key that we support and develop the New Zealand workforce and supply chain now to enable the development of an offshore wind farm once the feasibility stages of the project are complete,” says Mr Caleffi.

NZTE Investment Manager Hayden Mackenzie says that leveraging the international experience of offshore wind developers such as Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, has enabled them to accelerate their understanding of what the industry could look like in New Zealand.

“TOP’s combined experience of developing successful offshore wind farms overseas, and the New Zealand infrastructure landscape, is vital for beginning to plan how the wider sector can support this new emergent industry, in both workforce and supply chain planning. Coupled with the insights gathered throughout the study, it’s clear that offshore wind presents a unique opportunity for Taranaki, and provides more renewable energy for growing domestic and export demand,” says Mr Mackenzie.

Ara Ake Chief Executive, Cristiano Marantes says that the study paints a positive picture of the offshore wind opportunity for the region.

“Ara Ake has a mandate to accelerate the demonstration, commercialisation, and deployment of low emissions energy solutions, and collaborating with energy innovators, like Taranaki Offshore Partnership in this study, is crucial to fostering a new energy ecosystem in New Zealand,” says Dr Marantes.

TOP is currently hosting regular meetings at its information Hub in Hāwera to establish meaningful relationships with the Taranaki community, and to hear feedback from the general public. The next session, taking place on 30 October 2023, will focus on the job opportunities associated with offshore wind, as highlighted by this study.

“The study has provided us with great insights into how we can work with the community and industry to prepare the workforce and supply chain. We’re excited to continue these conversations, and maintain momentum in developing an offshore wind industry in New Zealand,” says Mr Caleffi.

Read the Industry Capability Mapping Study and Jobs Guide.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taranaki Offshore Partnership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 