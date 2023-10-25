New Zealand’s Library, Information, Culture And Heritage Sector To Meet In Christchurch

The LIANZA 2023 Conference is this year’s offering to the library and information sector in Aotearoa New Zealand.

With a line-up of eight keynotes, over 65 presentations, immersive workshops, thought-provoking panels, kōrero and an engaging exhibition the conference is designed to inspire and inform professionals working in the library, information, culture, and heritage sectors.

“As we count down the days to the LIANZA 2023 conference there’s lots to be excited about. Looking at the keynotes it would be hard to pick a favourite – Leslie Weir from Canada will deliver the final keynote address focusing on making collections more accessible and discoverable whilst engaging and partnering with new and underserved communities,” says Alice Cruickshank chair of the LIANZA 2023 Conference Committee.

Over 500 people will attend the event being held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from October 31 to November 2.

“There will be lots to pique the interest of any library and information professional with talks on topics such as literacy, AI, storytelling, collections, diverse communities, knowledge curation, challenges to library collections and access to information.”

“For instance, Maja Krtalic of Te Herenga Waka Victoria University will talk on the unique topic of the information needs and behaviours of people acquiring tattoos and tattoo artists, providing a background on the preservation of tattoo images as part of cultural heritage.

“And Nelson Public Libraries will present on their innovative partnership with a community wellbeing centre, providing a shared reading group for people with ongoing mental health issues.”

Keynotes for the LIANZA 2023 Conference include:

Professor Rangi Mātāmua will provide the opening keynote. Professor of Mātauranga Māori at Massey University, Professor Mātāmua has revolutionised the understanding of Māori astronomy and his research has been ground-breaking in terms of its contribution to mātauranga Māori.

will provide the opening keynote. Professor of Mātauranga Māori at Massey University, Professor Mātāmua has revolutionised the understanding of Māori astronomy and his research has been ground-breaking in terms of its contribution to mātauranga Māori. Dr Elizabeth (Beth) Wahler is a researcher, educator, consultant, and social worker. She has collaborated with both individual libraries and large library systems throughout the United States conducting needs assessments of library users' psychosocial needs and associated staff challenges, providing training to library staff about trauma-informed approaches to address their patron’s psychosocial needs, and creating and piloting various interventions including collaborative social work and library programs. Dr Wahler will share valuable insights and strategies to effectively address and respond to the psychosocial needs of library users. Her book Creating a Person-Centered Library: Best Practices for Supporting High-Needs Patrons was published by Libraries Unlimited in September 2023.

is a researcher, educator, consultant, and social worker. She has collaborated with both individual libraries and large library systems throughout the United States conducting needs assessments of library users' psychosocial needs and associated staff challenges, providing training to library staff about trauma-informed approaches to address their patron’s psychosocial needs, and creating and piloting various interventions including collaborative social work and library programs. Dr Wahler will share valuable insights and strategies to effectively address and respond to the psychosocial needs of library users. Her book was published by Libraries Unlimited in September 2023. Leslie Weir is the leading librarian and archivist for Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and will be in New Zealand for the conference. Leslie is also the president-elect for the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA). Leslie Weir will provide insights into how Canada engages and partners with new and underserved communities, transforms library and archives technologies and services, and develops and implements strategies to provide greater and sustainable access and discoverability to its collections. Leslie will have the honour of delivering the closing remarks at the conference.

is the leading librarian and archivist for Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and will be in New Zealand for the conference. Leslie is also the president-elect for the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA). Leslie Weir will provide insights into how Canada engages and partners with new and underserved communities, transforms library and archives technologies and services, and develops and implements strategies to provide greater and sustainable access and discoverability to its collections. Leslie will have the honour of delivering the closing remarks at the conference. Michael Peter Edson - a renowned digital strategy and cultural innovation expert, will focus on climate action and the role cultural institutions, including libraries, can play in creating a more sustainable future. In his provocative keynote, Michael Peter Edson will draw from 30-years of work in the GLAM sector to argue that library professionals at all levels need to dramatically expand their concept of what the sector is and does if we are to leap over the Big Frikin’ Wall that separates library practice from work that needs to be done.

Read the abstracts here- https://www.lianza.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/LIANZA-2023-Abstracts.pdf

Full programme here - https://www.lianza.org.nz/lianza-conference/lianza-2023-conference/lianza-2023-programme/

