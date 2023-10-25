Unions Welcome Back Officers After NZCTU Election

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions welcomes back President Richard Wagstaff and National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges, who were both re-elected for a four-year term.

Today at the NZCTU Biennial Conference, all four officers standing for election were welcomed back unopposed.

Richard Wagstaff was thrilled to represent the peak union movement for a third term.

“It remains a huge honour to represent and advocate for workers across the motu. A strong union movement is essential for New Zealand as we continue to navigate new challenges like just transitions, the ongoing pandemic, and increasing inequality.”

Melissa Ansell-Bridges expressed her privilege in continuing as National Secretary for a second term.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the NZCTU remains deeply committed to working people. I’m looking forward to continuing this work for another four years.”

Vice-President Rachel Mackintosh was also re-elected for a third term, and Vice President Māori Syd Keepa was re-elected for a fourth term.

