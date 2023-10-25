Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unions Welcome Back Officers After NZCTU Election

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions welcomes back President Richard Wagstaff and National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges, who were both re-elected for a four-year term.

Today at the NZCTU Biennial Conference, all four officers standing for election were welcomed back unopposed.

Richard Wagstaff was thrilled to represent the peak union movement for a third term.

“It remains a huge honour to represent and advocate for workers across the motu. A strong union movement is essential for New Zealand as we continue to navigate new challenges like just transitions, the ongoing pandemic, and increasing inequality.”

Melissa Ansell-Bridges expressed her privilege in continuing as National Secretary for a second term.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the NZCTU remains deeply committed to working people. I’m looking forward to continuing this work for another four years.”

Vice-President Rachel Mackintosh was also re-elected for a third term, and Vice President Māori Syd Keepa was re-elected for a fourth term.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

