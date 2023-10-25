Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Delinea Announces Industry-First, Intelligent Automated Auditing To Reduce Risk And Improve Security Postures

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Delinea

Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its planned release of Intelligent Automated Auditing (IAA) for the Delinea Platform that will speed up the detection of and response to privilege abuse. IAA and future Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations from Delinea will accelerate anomaly detection, policy development and alert visualisation to make PAM more intelligent. With IAA, the Delinea Platform becomes more dynamic, helping to reduce the time required to identify and respond to anomalies.

According to IBM, using AI in security can reduce the time to identify and contain a data breach by up to 33%, saving organisations up to 39% on the cost of a data breach. With the shortage of security professionals and the large volume of data and alerts coming in from different security solutions, organisations can find it challenging to determine which alerts are real and respond to them in time. Empowering security professionals with dynamic PAM that can identify privilege abuse, quickly surface the alerts that are most likely to lead to a breach, and proactively recommend privileged access policies based on observed behaviours and risk profiles helps make those teams more effective.

Simplifying Detection, Response and Compliance with AI

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Delinea continues to focus on ease of use and rapid time to value, developing advances that leverage AI to help identify privileged access abuse more quickly and respond more effectively.

Delinea Platform customers leveraging IAA will be able to utilise a combination of user activity recognition and AI learning to monitor privileged session recordings and detect potentially dangerous activities such as adding a new administrator user. Analysis of these session recordings is simple and easy, requiring no local agents or keystroke logging to be effective. Using AI will assist administrators in identifying potentially malicious behaviour quickly while limiting the need for manually reviewing hours of session recordings after a security incident.

“AI-augmented functionality intelligently automates the identification of privilege abuse, reducing the risk from identity-based attacks and improving the effectiveness of IT and security teams,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “Our rapid development and deployment process means we can quickly introduce and iterate on AI innovations that have a real impact for our customers.”

IAA will make it possible to review thousands of remote sessions to highlight for security response and audit teams where to focus their time. This speeds up detection and helps to reduce risk and limit the impact of identity-based attacks. IAA combined with Analytics in the Delinea Platform will enable customers to proactively reduce or revoke privileges and extend behavioural analytics across a wider variety of PAM use cases.

Delinea Platform accelerates future AI-based innovations

The Delinea innovation and product teams are designing and testing additional AI-augmented functionality, including new features based on emerging use cases and targeted to solve customers’ most pressing business needs.

Exciting example capabilities include:

  • Delinea Copilot functionality will assist PAM administrators with day-to-day routine tasks and requests, reducing effort and stress.
  • Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) enforcement currently provides additional identity assurance for endpoint authentication, privileged credential use and privilege elevation. In the future, contextual MFA enforcement will be able to raise or lower the threshold for MFA challenges based on risk factors that affect an identity’s security profile.
  • Privileged access policies will become more dynamic, recommending policies that are aligned with least privilege best practices and providing recommendations for policy adjustments that can improve security and productivity based on a customer’s risk profile.

“Delinea is excited about the future of what AI will deliver for our customers,” Calvin continued. “Using algorithms and intelligent models that are constantly learning from large volumes of privileged access activities, the Delinea Platform will become more predictive, proactively scoring risk and flagging activities that need administrative review, saving teams from manually reviewing all privileged activity.”

Organisations can start a free trial of the Delinea Platform at https://delinea.com/products

About Delinea
Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorisation for all identities, granting access to an organisation’s most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Delinea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 