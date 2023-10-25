Burford Dental Welcomes Dr. David Arias To Their Epsom Dental Practice

Burford Dental in Epsom announces the latest addition to their team, Dr. David Arias. With his impressive credentials and commitment to patient care, Dr. David is set to be a valuable asset to the community of Epsom.

Dr. David Arias, originally from Costa Rica, graduated at the top of his class from the University of Costa Rica in 2016. Since then, he has expanded his skills and knowledge in various dental specialties, including orthodontics, TMJ treatments, Invisalign techniques, Botox therapies, and oral surgery. His expertise has also led him to lecture on clear aligners in international settings such as Russia, Ukraine, and Morocco.

Dr. John Burford, owner of Burford Dental, said, "We're excited to have Dr. David Arias on board. Our aim has always been to provide a comfortable environment combined with the latest in dental care. Dr. David's expertise will further enhance the quality of services we offer."

To learn more about Burford Dental in Epsom or to schedule an appointment with Dr. David Arias, please visit Burford Dental Epsom

About Burford Dental:

Situated in Epsom, Auckland, Burford Dental has consistently provided comprehensive dental care to its patients. Offering General Dentistry as well as expertise in Orthodontics and TMJ.

