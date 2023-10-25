Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuatahi First Fibre To Acquire Unison Fibre Offering Customers Greater Choice

Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Unison

Tuatahi First Fibre to deliver greater choice and hyper-fast speed to internet users in Hawke’s Bay, Taupo, and Rotorua through the purchase of Unison Fibre.

Tuatahi First Fibre, the leading central North Island fibre network provider, will expand its presence into Hawke’s Bay, Taupo and Rotorua through the purchase of Unison Fibre Limited.

Unison Fibre’s network stretches from Rotorua to Hastings. It is a subsidiary of the Unison Group which also owns and operates the electricity distribution network in Hawke’s Bay, Taupo and Rotorua and is wholly owned by the Hawkes Bay Power Consumers Trust. Unison Fibre was established by Unison in 2009 as an enabler to support the performance of Unison’s electricity network, growing the business to what it is today and connecting more than 3,500 customers.

Tuatahi CEO John Hanna said that the company will continue to invest in the internationally renowned thermal regions of Taupo and Rotorua and the determined, resilient, and thriving Hawkes Bay.

“Tuatahi is committed to heartland New Zealand, so Unison Fibre is a great fit for us. This acquisition means we can expand our central North Island footprint and we’re excited to welcome Unison’s skilled staff into our team. As we merge Unison’s Fibre business into ours, we will ensure Unison’s current fibre customers a smooth transition without any disruption to services.”

“That said, there will be huge positive change for Unison customers in one regard: increased access. We are able to offer many more retail service providers.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Customers connected to Unison Fibre had limited choice of retail providers across the network’s regions but under the ownership of Tuatahi will ultimately have greater choice and access to up to 50 providers, from big name national retailers to regional players and to specialised providers such as those preferred by gamers.

Furthermore, Tuatahi is investing heavily to be able to bring Hyperfibre to its customers in the next 12 months. This will make it possible to deliver symmetrical (i.e. download and upload) speeds of up to 4GB to business and household consumers – terrific high-grade performance especially for gaming enthusiasts. Current speeds across the Unison Fibre network typically peak at around 1GB.

Chief Executive of Unison, Jaun Park, says the sale is great news for consumers in the Unison Fibre network area, who will not only have greater choice and access to retailers and services but will also benefit from the expertise and scale that Tuatahi First Fibre brings.

“It has been a fantastic journey building Unison Fibre into the attractive business that it is today. Now is the right time to hand the stewardship on to a parent company that can take it to the next level.”

“Tuatahi shares the same values and commitment to its communities and regions as Unison and brings deep expertise and specialist knowledge of fibre infrastructure services in the regions. There really couldn’t have been a better fit.”

Unison’s strategy is to build a portfolio of companies that deliver specialist electricity solutions, products and services to market while increasing shareholder returns to the consumers of Hawke’s Bay.

“Strategically, divesting Unison Fibre means we can focus our efforts on enhancing the performance of our portfolio of specialist electricity companies.” says Mr Park.

About Unison Fibre Ltd

Unison Fibre Limited, established in 2009, operates a fibre network within the Hawkes Bay, Taupo and Rotorua regions. It is part of the Unison Group. There are 11 Unison staff related to the fibre network and they will all be offered the opportunity to transfer to Tuatahi, remaining in their home region, after purchase.

About Tuatahi First Fibre

Tuatahi was established in 2011 to support the New Zealand UFB initiative and is currently owned by Igneo Infrastructure Partners. Currently, Tuatahi operates New Zealand’s second largest fibre network, with approximately 15% of the nationwide UFB footprint with 220 employees.

About the purchase

Tuatahi's purchase of Unison Fibre is intended to be completed by the end of the year.

For more information, contact:

Tuatahi First Fibre Media@tuatahifibre.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Unison on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 