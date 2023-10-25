JB Hi-Fi To Celebrate Second Christchurch Store Opening With Drax Project

JB Hi-Fi’s South City store off Christchurch’s Moorhouse Ave will open with a bang on 2 November with a live performance from Drax Project.

The new store, in Christchurch’s South City Mall, continues JB Hi-Fi’s ambitious growth strategy for New Zealand and follows a flurry of store openings and refurbishments throughout the country.

Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, says the new Christchurch store will make it easier for Cantabrians to access their favourite tech and entertainment products.

“The opening of the South City store is an exciting step for the JB Hi-Fi brand. The resurgence of the South City mall meant the centre felt like a natural progression for a second Christchurch store.”

The new store will also bring JB Hi-Fi’s fresh store look to the South Island, giving shoppers more to choose from, whether they’re looking for a computer, tablet, phone, TV, audio equipment, gaming, home appliance, music or movies.

While launch week is expected to be popular, the grand opening event will see in-store DJs, exclusive deals, and performances from local legends One Waka and international sensation Drax Project.

“We’re retail done differently. We want our stores to be a fun shopping experience, no matter what you’re looking for. As the home of music and movies, it’s great to be able to celebrate the new store with some great Kiwi music.” says Edwards.

“Drax Project is in the middle of an Australian tour too, so it’s great to have the boys make a special trip to New Zealand to celebrate the new Christchurch store.”

Customers will also be able to enter the highly anticipated ‘What’s in the Box’, which runs until the 6 November.

The grand opening event of JB Hi-Fi South City is on Thursday, 2 November. One Waka will kick off festivities, playing from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

The store will open at 6:00pm with exclusive deals only available at JB Hi-Fi South City.

Iconic Kiwi group Drax Project will be playing from 7.30pm.

