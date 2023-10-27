Trip-to Taranaki Acknowledged For 'Best Practice Innovation' At The Economic Development New Zealand Awards

Trip-to Taranaki, the gamified quest-based app that's reframing travel experiences in New Zealand, has been acknowledged by its peers and awarded highly commended for 'Best Practice Innovation' at the Economic Development New Zealand Awards this Thursday evening in Hamilton. Developed in collaboration between Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki and South Taranaki District Council, Trip-to Taranaki is a pioneering initiative aimed at boosting tourism, promoting local businesses, and encouraging deeper connections with people and place.

The app, launched in December 2022, takes travellers on a journey of discovery, allowing them to explore South Taranaki hidden gems through an engaging and unique gamified experience. By choosing from a variety of pre-prepared itineraries, users can embark on quests at marked locations, transforming their exploration into an adventure filled with discovery and rewards.

Brylee Flutey, General Manager of Destination at Venture Taranaki, expressed her excitement about the recognition, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from EDNZ and our peers. Trip-to represents a new and innovative way to engage travellers and showcase our region's incredible destinations. This award underscores the dedication and hard work put into this project by our entire team."

Scott Willson, Business Development Manager at South Taranaki District Council, echoed this sentiment, "Trip-to is a game-changer in the tourism industry, and we are delighted to be part of this success story. Receiving this acknowledgment is a testament to the collaborative and innovative spirit that drives our region's economic development efforts."

Trip-to Taranaki is a web application with eleven unique journeys for users to choose from, catering to varying durations and complexities. This initiative is rooted in the report 'Designing the Visitor Futures of Taranaki,' which applied systems thinking and identified a growing segment of travellers seeking authentic experiences off the beaten path.

The app's success has been heartening, encouraging both locals and visitors to explore South Taranaki and the broader Taranaki region while connecting with people and place. It has also provided data and insights on visitor journeys and preferences, which has enhanced regional marketing efforts.

With over 3,735 users, 51,800 web page views, and 1,819 trips completed since its December 2022 launch, Trip-to Taranaki has made a significant impact on the region's tourism and economic growth. The app's success, combined with the potential to gather data and insights over time about traveller behaviour and preferences, positions Trip-to as an innovator in the New Zealand visitor sector.

Trip-to Taranaki continues to inspire exploration and connection with people and place, offering a glimpse of what's possible in New Zealand's evolving tourism landscape.

"I’d encourage anyone yet to experience Trip-to, to give it a go this summer - it provides the perfect way to experience some of the region’s best hidden gems, without the hassle and fuss of having to plan out your entire day," ends Flutey.

About Trip-to Taranaki:

Trip-to Taranaki is a gamified web app developed in collaboration between Venture Taranaki and South Taranaki District Council. It offers a unique way for travellers to explore the hidden gems of South Taranaki, promoting local businesses and responsible tourism. The app has transformed tourism experiences and significantly contributed to the region's economic growth.https://tripto.taranaki.co.nz/

About Venture Taranaki:

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki is the regional development agency for Taranaki, New Zealand. They are dedicated to fostering a thriving region for all, inspiring growth, connecting communities, empowering individuals, and igniting innovation to sustain and stabilise through lasting development, investment, and opportunity for Taranaki.

About South Taranaki District Council:

The South Taranaki District Council is responsible for the governance and development of South Taranaki, New Zealand. They are committed to enhancing the economic and social well-being of the region through innovative projects and initiatives.

