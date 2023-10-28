GO Media wins the MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Overall Supreme Award 2023

GO Media, a leading Māori-owned media company, has been awarded Te Tohu Aorangi Overall Supreme Winner of the prestigious MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023. This highly coveted accolade recognizes outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership within te ao pakihi Māori (the Māori business community).

The MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards, held by the Māori Women's Development Inc (MWDI), celebrate the resilience, creativity, and dedication of Māori women in business. The awards highlight the significant contributions of wāhine Māori entrepreneurs and professionals across various sectors in Aotearoa (New Zealand).

GO Media, co-founded by Andrea Rongonui, shone among a formidable line-up of nominees for its exemplary dedication to Māori business, culture and values through media.

GO Media is a proud pakihi Māori (Māori business) and leading media company in Aotearoa. They are steadfast in upholding traditional values while concurrently embracing a contemporary ethos, marked by consistent innovation and limitless creativity.

Go Media is recognized as pioneers within the New Zealand market, they were the first to embrace the digital landscape, establishing a benchmark through the implementation of cutting-edge audience data and analytical tools, designed to provide their clients a competitive advantage. Their extensive presence extends across the urban centres and regional focal points of the nation, affording them the most extensive Out-of-Home (OOH) footprint in Aotearoa.

The MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business and these awards celebrate and showcase the very best wāhine businesswomen and their pakihi (business) to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

This year’s event received over 100 entries, across eight regions (Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Tainui, Waiariki, Te Tai Rāwhiti, Ikaroa, Aotea, Te Waipounamu) and ten business excellence categories through various disciplines such as: Creative Arts & Design, Technology, Export, Business Collaboration, People & Capability, Innovation, Employment & Growth, Emerging Business, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales.

MWDI Kaiwhakahaere Linda Clay, “This event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our nominees, finalists, winners and all kaipakihi wāhine Māori, and showcase their businesses on the economic world stage. We’re also very grateful to all our sponsors and Te Puni Kōkiri for their tautoko and look forward to next year ” (Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea) said.

Judges, Reikura Kahi, previous recipient of the MWDI Employment & Growth award 2022 Nichola Te Kiri and MWDI Kaiwhakahaere Linda Clay were impressed with the high calibre of nominations befitting to all regions and categories.

Māori Women’s Development Inc are pleased to announce the following individuals and businesses as winners for the 2023 Awards:

Region / Business Category Business Winner Te Tai Tokerau Marsden Cove Dental Ngareka Bensemann Tāmaki Makaurau AWWA Michele Wilson Tainui TupuOra Education and Development Limited Te Waipounamu Teinakore Waiariki Wawata Creative Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell Te Tai Rāwhiti Stirling Logging Ltd Chrystal Edmonds Aotea Mihi’s Place Mihi Henry-Hatcher Ikaroa Art by RIWA Riwa (Maria) Wawatai Te Waipounamu Kauati Ltd Ailsa Cain Te Pou Whirinaki (Business Collaboration) Tai Huki Consulting Ltd Whare Isaac-Sharland Te Pōiketanga (Emerging Business) Waiapu Road Jonique Oli-Alainuuese Te Whanaketanga (Employment & Growth) HINE Collection Miria Flavell Te Auahatanga (Innovation) GO Media Andrea Rongonui Te Amorangi (People & Capability) Tupu Ora Education and Development Ltd Te Waipounamu Teinakore Pakihi Whai Ora (Social Enterprise) GO Media Andrea Rongonui Te Whakatairanga & Tauhokohoko (Marketing & Sales) HINE Collection Miria Flavell Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design) Whatu Creative Ltd Awhina Murupaenga Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology industry) Pursuit Limited Moira McGarva-Ratapu Te Kaweake (Export) AWWA Michele Wilson MWDI Māori Business Woman of the Year 2023 Supreme Winner GO Media Andrea Rongonui

