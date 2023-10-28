Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
GO Media wins the MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Overall Supreme Award 2023

Saturday, 28 October 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Maori Women's Development Incorporation

GO Media, a leading Māori-owned media company, has been awarded Te Tohu Aorangi Overall Supreme Winner of the prestigious MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards 2023. This highly coveted accolade recognizes outstanding achievements, innovation, and leadership within te ao pakihi Māori (the Māori business community).

The MWDI Māori Businesswomen's Awards, held by the Māori Women's Development Inc (MWDI), celebrate the resilience, creativity, and dedication of Māori women in business. The awards highlight the significant contributions of wāhine Māori entrepreneurs and professionals across various sectors in Aotearoa (New Zealand).

GO Media, co-founded by Andrea Rongonui, shone among a formidable line-up of nominees for its exemplary dedication to Māori business, culture and values through media.

GO Media is a proud pakihi Māori (Māori business) and leading media company in Aotearoa. They are steadfast in upholding traditional values while concurrently embracing a contemporary ethos, marked by consistent innovation and limitless creativity.

Go Media is recognized as pioneers within the New Zealand market, they were the first to embrace the digital landscape, establishing a benchmark through the implementation of cutting-edge audience data and analytical tools, designed to provide their clients a competitive advantage. Their extensive presence extends across the urban centres and regional focal points of the nation, affording them the most extensive Out-of-Home (OOH) footprint in Aotearoa.

The MWDI Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023 supports the vision and mission of Māori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women in business and these awards celebrate and showcase the very best wāhine businesswomen and their pakihi (business) to Aotearoa, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

This year’s event received over 100 entries, across eight regions (Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Tainui, Waiariki, Te Tai Rāwhiti, Ikaroa, Aotea, Te Waipounamu) and ten business excellence categories through various disciplines such as: Creative Arts & Design, Technology, Export, Business Collaboration, People & Capability, Innovation, Employment & Growth, Emerging Business, Social Enterprise, Marketing & Sales.

MWDI Kaiwhakahaere Linda Clay, “This event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our nominees, finalists, winners and all kaipakihi wāhine Māori, and showcase their businesses on the economic world stage. We’re also very grateful to all our sponsors and Te Puni Kōkiri for their tautoko and look forward to next year ” (Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea) said.

Judges, Reikura Kahi, previous recipient of the MWDI Employment & Growth award 2022 Nichola Te Kiri and MWDI Kaiwhakahaere Linda Clay were impressed with the high calibre of nominations befitting to all regions and categories.

Māori Women’s Development Inc are pleased to announce the following individuals and businesses as winners for the 2023 Awards:

Region / Business CategoryBusinessWinner

 

Te Tai Tokerau

 

Marsden Cove Dental

 

Ngareka Bensemann

 

 

Tāmaki Makaurau

 

AWWA

 

 

Michele Wilson

 

 

Tainui

 

TupuOra Education and Development Limited

 

Te Waipounamu Teinakore

 

 

Waiariki

 

Wawata Creative

 

Rongopai Stirling-Maxwell

 

 

Te Tai Rāwhiti

 

Stirling Logging Ltd

 

Chrystal Edmonds

 

 

Aotea

 

Mihi’s Place

 

Mihi Henry-Hatcher

 

 

Ikaroa

 

Art by RIWA

 

Riwa (Maria) Wawatai

 

 

Te Waipounamu

 

Kauati Ltd

 

Ailsa Cain

 

 

Te Pou Whirinaki (Business Collaboration)

 

Tai Huki Consulting Ltd

 

Whare Isaac-Sharland

 

 

Te Pōiketanga (Emerging Business)

 

Waiapu Road

 

Jonique Oli-Alainuuese

 

 

Te Whanaketanga (Employment & Growth)

 

HINE Collection

 

Miria Flavell

 

 

Te Auahatanga (Innovation)

 

GO Media

 

Andrea Rongonui

 

 

Te Amorangi (People & Capability)

 

Tupu Ora Education and Development Ltd

 

Te Waipounamu Teinakore

 

 

Pakihi Whai Ora (Social Enterprise)

 

GO Media

 

Andrea Rongonui

 

 

Te Whakatairanga & Tauhokohoko (Marketing & Sales)

 

HINE Collection

 

 

Miria Flavell

 

Pakihi Toi Ora (Creative Arts & Design)

 

Whatu Creative Ltd

 

 

Awhina Murupaenga

 

Te Ahumahi Hangarau (Technology industry)

 

Pursuit Limited

 

 

Moira McGarva-Ratapu

 

Te Kaweake (Export)

 

AWWA

 

 

Michele Wilson

MWDI Māori Business Woman of the Year 2023

Supreme Winner

 

GO Media

 

 

Andrea Rongonui

